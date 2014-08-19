Edition:
Signs of anger

Demonstrators march down West Florissant with a U.S. flag during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators march down West Florissant with a U.S. flag during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Demonstrators march down West Florissant with a U.S. flag during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Romel Turner, 3, holds a sign during a peaceful demonstration at Great St. Mark Family Church, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Romel Turner, 3, holds a sign during a peaceful demonstration at Great St. Mark Family Church, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Romel Turner, 3, holds a sign during a peaceful demonstration at Great St. Mark Family Church, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting against the death of black teenager Michael Brown, outside St Louis County Circuit Clerk building in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting against the death of black teenager Michael Brown, outside St Louis County Circuit Clerk building in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting against the death of black teenager Michael Brown, outside St Louis County Circuit Clerk building in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators march down West Florissant during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators march down West Florissant during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Demonstrators march down West Florissant during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protestors march and hold their fists aloft as they march during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protestors march and hold their fists aloft as they march during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Protestors march and hold their fists aloft as they march during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response in Ferguson, Missouri, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response in Ferguson, Missouri, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response in Ferguson, Missouri, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters raise their hands during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters raise their hands during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Protesters raise their hands during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators protesting Michael Brown's murder yell at police in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Demonstrators protesting Michael Brown's murder yell at police in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Demonstrators protesting Michael Brown's murder yell at police in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Protesters gesture as they stand in a street in defiance of a midnight curfew meant to stem ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters gesture as they stand in a street in defiance of a midnight curfew meant to stem ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Protesters gesture as they stand in a street in defiance of a midnight curfew meant to stem ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The shadows of protesters are cast on the ground as they stand in front of a burned-up convenience store during a demonstration of the community's reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The shadows of protesters are cast on the ground as they stand in front of a burned-up convenience store during a demonstration of the community's reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
The shadows of protesters are cast on the ground as they stand in front of a burned-up convenience store during a demonstration of the community's reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators holding signs protest against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Demonstrators holding signs protest against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Demonstrators holding signs protest against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman looks into the camera during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman looks into the camera during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A woman looks into the camera during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men hold candles during a peaceful demonstration, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Men hold candles during a peaceful demonstration, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Men hold candles during a peaceful demonstration, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A young boy carries the slogan "hands up, don't shoot, no more lies" on a sign, as he runs through a parking lot emblazoned with messages of remembrance related to the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young boy carries the slogan "hands up, don't shoot, no more lies" on a sign, as he runs through a parking lot emblazoned with messages of remembrance related to the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A young boy carries the slogan "hands up, don't shoot, no more lies" on a sign, as he runs through a parking lot emblazoned with messages of remembrance related to the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A demonstrator kneels and prays during a protest against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A demonstrator kneels and prays during a protest against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A demonstrator kneels and prays during a protest against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
