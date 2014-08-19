Signs of anger
Demonstrators march down West Florissant with a U.S. flag during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Romel Turner, 3, holds a sign during a peaceful demonstration at Great St. Mark Family Church, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators raise their hands while protesting against the death of black teenager Michael Brown, outside St Louis County Circuit Clerk building in Clayton, Missouri August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators march down West Florissant during a peaceful march in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protestors march and hold their fists aloft as they march during ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters hold signs during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response in Ferguson, Missouri, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters raise their hands during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators protesting Michael Brown's murder yell at police in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Protesters gesture as they stand in a street in defiance of a midnight curfew meant to stem ongoing demonstrations in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The shadows of protesters are cast on the ground as they stand in front of a burned-up convenience store during a demonstration of the community's reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators holding signs protest against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman looks into the camera during a demonstration to protest the shooting of Michael Brown and the resulting police response to protests in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men hold candles during a peaceful demonstration, as communities react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A young boy carries the slogan "hands up, don't shoot, no more lies" on a sign, as he runs through a parking lot emblazoned with messages of remembrance related to the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas...more
A demonstrator kneels and prays during a protest against the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
