Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 27, 2013 | 4:25pm EDT

Signs of SCOTUS

<p>A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. For the second day running, the Supreme Court convened on Wednesday to tackle the issue of gay marriage, this time to hear arguments over a U.S. law that denies federal benefits to legally married same-sex couples. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. For the second day running, the Supreme Court convened on Wednesday to tackle the issue of gay marriage, this time to hear arguments over a U.S. law...more

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. For the second day running, the Supreme Court convened on Wednesday to tackle the issue of gay marriage, this time to hear arguments over a U.S. law that denies federal benefits to legally married same-sex couples. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
1 / 20
<p>A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
2 / 20
<p>A gay couple is interviewed outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A gay couple is interviewed outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A gay couple is interviewed outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
3 / 20
<p>A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
4 / 20
<p>A pro-marriage demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A pro-marriage demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A pro-marriage demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
5 / 20
<p>Diana Iwanski of Clermont, Florida, holds a sign to protest against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Diana Iwanski of Clermont, Florida, holds a sign to protest against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Diana Iwanski of Clermont, Florida, holds a sign to protest against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 20
<p>A demonstrator holds up a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
7 / 20
<p>A protester dressed as a devil who said his name is "Queen" stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A protester dressed as a devil who said his name is "Queen" stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A protester dressed as a devil who said his name is "Queen" stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 20
<p>A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
9 / 20
<p>Gay marriage supporters hold signs outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Gay marriage supporters hold signs outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Gay marriage supporters hold signs outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 20
<p>Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 20
<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
12 / 20
<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
13 / 20
<p>Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 20
<p>Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
15 / 20
<p>Protesters hold signs and flags as they rally against the Defense of Marriage Act in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Protesters hold signs and flags as they rally against the Defense of Marriage Act in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Protesters hold signs and flags as they rally against the Defense of Marriage Act in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 20
<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
17 / 20
<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
18 / 20
<p>Supporters of same-sex marriage gather at a rally at the State of California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Supporters of same-sex marriage gather at a rally at the State of California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Supporters of same-sex marriage gather at a rally at the State of California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
19 / 20
<p>A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Festival of Holi

Festival of Holi

Next Slideshows

Festival of Holi

Festival of Holi

The Festival of Colors heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 27 2013
Ride 'em Gauchos

Ride 'em Gauchos

"Gauchos" from Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil compete for the Best Rider Award during Criolla Week.

Mar 25 2013
Native Indians fight eviction

Native Indians fight eviction

A native Indian community who have been living in the abandoned Brazilian Indian Museum since 2006, have been summoned to leave the museum.

Mar 22 2013
Diving in sewer filth

Diving in sewer filth

A Mexican sewer diver clears blockages and repairs the city’s drainage system about 4 times every month, and has found dead humans, horses, weapons and car...

Mar 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast