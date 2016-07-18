Silence for Nice

A woman and a child stand near a makeshift memorial placed on the road during a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day that killed scores...more

A woman and a child stand near a makeshift memorial placed on the road during a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day that killed scores and injured as many in Nice, France, July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

