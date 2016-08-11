Simone Biles wins gymnastics gold
Simone Biles bites her gold medal on the podium. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles of the U.S. poses with her gold medal after the women's individual artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Simone Biles celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. pose with their medals alongside Aliya Mustafina of Russia. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles tears up as she poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Simone Biles poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman win gold and silver respectively. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman celebrate winning gold and silver. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles competes on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The hands and feet of Simone Biles as she competes on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA competes on the vault during the women's individual all-around final....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA competes on the vault during the women's individual all-around final....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA is pictured during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan...more
