Pictures | Thu Aug 11, 2016 | 6:25pm EDT

Simone Biles wins gymnastics gold

Simone Biles bites her gold medal on the podium. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles bites her gold medal on the podium. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles bites her gold medal on the podium. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles of the U.S. poses with her gold medal after the women's individual artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Simone Biles of the U.S. poses with her gold medal after the women's individual artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. poses with her gold medal after the women's individual artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2 / 20
Simone Biles celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. pose with their medals alongside Aliya Mustafina of Russia. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. pose with their medals alongside Aliya Mustafina of Russia. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman of the U.S. pose with their medals alongside Aliya Mustafina of Russia. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles tears up as she poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles tears up as she poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles tears up as she poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Simone Biles poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Simone Biles poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles poses with her gold medal. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman win gold and silver respectively. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman win gold and silver respectively. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman win gold and silver respectively. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman celebrate winning gold and silver. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman celebrate winning gold and silver. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman celebrate winning gold and silver. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles competes on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles competes on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles competes on the vault. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The hands and feet of Simone Biles as she competes on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The hands and feet of Simone Biles as she competes on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
The hands and feet of Simone Biles as she competes on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles competes on the beam. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA competes on the vault during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA competes on the vault during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA competes on the vault during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA competes on the vault during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA competes on the vault during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA competes on the vault during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA is pictured during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA is pictured during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Individual All-Around Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 11/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA is pictured during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
