Simone stumbles

Simone Biles of USA stumbles during her routine on the beam. The American had been expected to add the beam title to her team, all around and vault triumphs but drew gasps as she lost her footing following a front somersault and had to grab the beam with both hands to save herself from falling off. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles reacts on the beam. Her score of 14.733 was only good enough for bronze behind team mate Laurie Hernandez. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles stumbles during her routine on the beam. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles stumbles during her routine on the beam. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Gold medallist Sanne Wevers of Netherlands, and silver medallist Laurie Hernandez and bronze medallist Simone Biles of USA pose on the podium. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles competes. Her score of 14.733 was only good enough for bronze behind team mate Laurie Hernandez. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Balance Beam Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Sanne Wevers (NED) of Netherlands competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles competes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Balance Beam Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Sanne Wevers (NED) of Netherlands reacts to winning the gold. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
