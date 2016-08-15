Simone stumbles

Simone Biles of USA stumbles during her routine on the beam. The American had been expected to add the beam title to her team, all around and vault triumphs but drew gasps as she lost her footing following a front somersault and had to grab the beam...more

Simone Biles of USA stumbles during her routine on the beam. The American had been expected to add the beam title to her team, all around and vault triumphs but drew gasps as she lost her footing following a front somersault and had to grab the beam with both hands to save herself from falling off. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

