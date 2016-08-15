Simone stumbles
Simone Biles of USA stumbles during her routine on the beam. The American had been expected to add the beam title to her team, all around and vault triumphs but drew gasps as she lost her footing following a front somersault and had to grab the beam...more
Simone Biles reacts on the beam. Her score of 14.733 was only good enough for bronze behind team mate Laurie Hernandez. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Simone Biles stumbles during her routine on the beam. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles stumbles during her routine on the beam. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Gold medallist Sanne Wevers of Netherlands, and silver medallist Laurie Hernandez and bronze medallist Simone Biles of USA pose on the podium. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Simone Biles competes. Her score of 14.733 was only good enough for bronze behind team mate Laurie Hernandez. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Balance Beam Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Sanne Wevers (NED) of Netherlands competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR...more
Simone Biles competes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Simone Biles competes. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Balance Beam Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Sanne Wevers (NED) of Netherlands reacts to winning the gold. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT...more
Next Slideshows
The proposal Olympics
While not an official Olympic sport, popping the question has taken the Rio Games by storm.
Rio Olympic woes
A series of unfortunate events at the Rio Olympics.
Team Russia
The doping inquiry into athletes that has led to many Russian competitors to be barred from Rio has cast a pall over the Games, fomenting what some have called...
Rio Olympics: Day 9
Highlights from the ninth day of competition at the Rio Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.