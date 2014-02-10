Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 10, 2014 | 10:25am EST

Singapore Airshow

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
1 / 13
<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su ,</p>

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su ,

Monday, February 10, 2014

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su ,

Close
2 / 13
<p>Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
3 / 13
<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
4 / 13
<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
5 / 13
<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
6 / 13
<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
7 / 13
<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
8 / 13
<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
9 / 13
<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
10 / 13
<p>Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
11 / 13
<p>Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
12 / 13
<p>A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, February 10, 2014

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Power outage in Pennsylvania

Power outage in Pennsylvania

Next Slideshows

Power outage in Pennsylvania

Power outage in Pennsylvania

An ice storm knocks out power for thousands in the Philadelphia area.

Feb 09 2014
The lost art of deer calling

The lost art of deer calling

Competitors at the German deer calling championships.

Feb 07 2014
Talking with Leno

Talking with Leno

Famous faces interviewed by Jay Leno.

Feb 06 2014
Inside the Legionaries of Christ

Inside the Legionaries of Christ

A look inside the Legionaries of Christ religious order in the aftermath of their denunciation of its late founder.

Feb 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast