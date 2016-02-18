Singapore Airshow
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A French Air Force�s Dassault Rafale flies past during a preview aerial display of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team perform the Taegeuk manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter aircraft performs a maneuver as it flies past an RSAF AH-64D Apache helicopter in an aerial display during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People watch as South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Next Slideshows
Einstein's gravitational waves
For the first time scientists have detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in a...
Jellyfish from the deep
Shapes and colors of these ethereal, free-floating sea creatures.
Mrs. Trump
The lady behind the Republican front-runner.
Nepal's month-long festival
Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.