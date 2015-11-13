Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 7:50am EST

Sinjar offensive

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
2 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
3 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
4 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
5 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
7 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
8 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
9 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
10 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
11 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
12 / 20
Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
13 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
14 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
15 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
16 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
17 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
18 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
19 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Battling Islamic State

Battling Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Battling Islamic State

Battling Islamic State

Armies, militias, insurgent groups and rebels are all drawn into the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Nov 12 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 12 2015
Greeks on strike

Greeks on strike

Greece's workers stage a nationwide walkout to protest austerity measures.

Nov 12 2015
Hong Kong's McSleepers

Hong Kong's McSleepers

McDonald's 24-hour locations have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a city with soaring housing...

Nov 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast