Sinkhole swallows Florida resort

<p>A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. Dozens of guests at the Florida resort near Walt Disney World were evacuated, when at least two buildings partially collapsed due to the sinkhole, guests and resort employees said. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Monday, August 12, 2013

<p>Workers inspect a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Bystanders photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Inspectors photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

<p>Tourists walk past a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

