Six days to the election

Mike Williams, owner of the Alpine Target Golf Center, holds a large portrait of Hillary Clinton that had to be replaced, at the center in Longview, Texas. The center is holding an informal election poll by letting its golfers hit golf balls at hay...more

Mike Williams, owner of the Alpine Target Golf Center, holds a large portrait of Hillary Clinton that had to be replaced, at the center in Longview, Texas. The center is holding an informal election poll by letting its golfers hit golf balls at hay bales covered with the portraits of Clinton and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Todd Yates

Close