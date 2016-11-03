Six days to the election
Mike Williams, owner of the Alpine Target Golf Center, shows off his swing at a driving range with hay bales covered with the portraits of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, which are used as a mock polling station, at Alpine Target Golf Center in...more
Donald Trump poses for photos on the tarmac with law enforcement officials after a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton visits a campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters pray before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton greets voters outside of an early voting site in Lauderhill, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Pensacola, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton visits Love's Barbershop in North Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Donald Trump cheers during a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An audience member has stickers of Hillary Clinton on her shoes at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An airplane flying a banner of support flies over Donald Trump during a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton's campaign plane makes it approach into Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A piece of tape with Miami written on it and a direction where to go is pictured as Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mike Williams, owner of the Alpine Target Golf Center, holds a large portrait of Hillary Clinton that had to be replaced, at the center in Longview, Texas. The center is holding an informal election poll by letting its golfers hit golf balls at hay...more
President Barack Obama mops the sweat from his brow after delivering remarks at a North Carolina Democratic Party 'Get Out the Early Vote' campaign event for Hillary Clinton at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina....more
Hopewell Baptist Church is damaged by fire and graffiti in Greenville, Mississippi. Courtesy Angie Quezada/Delta Daily News via REUTERS
Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton visits a campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A person holds up a "Gays for Trump" sign as Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child tries to catch caps thrown in the air before Donald Trump holds a campaign event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton takes the stage at a campaign rally at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
