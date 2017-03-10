Six years after Fukushima
A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman cries while sitting on a road amid the destroyed city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan. REUTERS/Asahi Shimbun
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture. REUTERS/Yomiuri
Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture. The crew of the...more
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman looks at the damage caused by a tsunami and an earthquake in Ishimaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl who has been isolated at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels, looks at her dog through a window in Nihonmatsu. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People walk at an area that was damaged by the earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Elderly people warm themselves with blankets at a Japanese Red Cross hospital after being evacuated from the area hit by tsunami in Ishinomaki. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors react after collecting their belongings at their destroyed house in a village hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko talk with evacuees at Tokyo Budoh-kan, used as an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a...more
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker, wearing a protective suit and a mask, is seen from a bus near the No. 3 reactor building at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A woman prays for the deceased as snow falls, at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako under photographs of his ancestors and Hamako (top R) at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture, June 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fishing boat is seen on a field from inside an abandoned house in the evacuated town of Namie, September 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture, March 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A house damaged by the tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone in Namie, February 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
