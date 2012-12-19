Sixth Street, Austin, TX
Visitors pose next to an entertainer, who was dancing in the window of a bar to attract customers, on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Visitors pose next to an entertainer, who was dancing in the window of a bar to attract customers, on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Friends Sherry (L) and Amelia, dressed for a wake, enjoy a drink at the East Show Room bar on East Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Friends Sherry (L) and Amelia, dressed for a wake, enjoy a drink at the East Show Room bar on East Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Students enjoy a slice of pizza outside a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Students enjoy a slice of pizza outside a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman is carried by a man after bars closed along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman is carried by a man after bars closed along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Women perform in front of a bar to attract customers while leaving a bucket for tips along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Women perform in front of a bar to attract customers while leaving a bucket for tips along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Visitors adjusts their hats as they enter Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Visitors adjusts their hats as they enter Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man falls asleep along a sidewalk after trying to hail a taxi as bars closed on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man falls asleep along a sidewalk after trying to hail a taxi as bars closed on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Visitors to a bar ride a mechanical bull on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Visitors to a bar ride a mechanical bull on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman serves beer from a tub of ice inside a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman serves beer from a tub of ice inside a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Visitors sit in the back of a tricycle taxi along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Visitors sit in the back of a tricycle taxi along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Patrons converse around a table at the Shangri-La bar along East Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Patrons converse around a table at the Shangri-La bar along East Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Women share a laugh while drinking at a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Women share a laugh while drinking at a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Young adults exit a tattoo parlor on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Young adults exit a tattoo parlor on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Visitors walk past a sign on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Visitors walk past a sign on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
South Korea's "Exam Village"
There are 30,000 residents of a drab neighborhood in Seoul known as Exam Village, where people preparing for tests for low-level civil service jobs have...
Roofless in Brazil
Thousands have joined a growing Roofless Movement who find shelter in abandoned or vacant buildings in Sao Paulo.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The Jews of Hungary
Only recently have Hungary's Jews celebrated their identity openly.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.