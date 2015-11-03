Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 3, 2015 | 4:00pm EST

Skid Row Halloween

Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 12
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 12
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 12
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 12
Children go trick-or-treating to local stores as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children go trick-or-treating to local stores as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Children go trick-or-treating to local stores as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 12
A girl looks at a homeless person's tent as she participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A girl looks at a homeless person's tent as she participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A girl looks at a homeless person's tent as she participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 12
A girl participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A girl participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A girl participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 12
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 12
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 12
Children walk past homeless people's possessions as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children walk past homeless people's possessions as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Children walk past homeless people's possessions as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 12
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 12
A child participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A child participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A child participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Autumn colors

Autumn colors

Next Slideshows

Autumn colors

Autumn colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Nov 03 2015
Unusual pets

Unusual pets

From goats to hyenas, the unusual pets people keep.

Nov 03 2015
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Dia de los Muertos celebrations in Mexico and beyond.

Nov 03 2015
Finding Buddhism in the mountains

Finding Buddhism in the mountains

A Tibetan Buddhist institute nestled in the mountains started with just 30 students and is now one of the world's biggest centers to study the religion.

Nov 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast