Skyfall premiere
Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Judi Dench arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Judi Dench arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Daniel Craig and actress Naomie Harris pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Daniel Craig and actress Naomie Harris pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A British military band performs before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A British military band performs before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by producer Michael G. Wilson after arriving for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett more
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by producer Michael G. Wilson after arriving for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Naomie Harris arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Naomie Harris arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Berenice Marlohe arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Berenice Marlohe arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
An Aston Martin car is displayed near television crews before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An Aston Martin car is displayed near television crews before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Next Slideshows
Trekkie convention
Star Trek fans break the record for the largest gathering of fans dressed as characters from the TV series.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Psy's Gangnam style
Psy, a chubby, rapping singer with slicked-back hair and a tacky suit is the latest musical sensation to burst upon the world from South Korea with his video...
Elle women
Celebrities turn out for the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner honoring women who have had a profound impact on the film industry.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.