Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 23, 2015 | 3:35pm EST

Sled dog derby

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
1 / 20
Dogs rest during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Dogs rest during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Dogs rest during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
2 / 20
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
3 / 20
A dog rests during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A dog rests during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A dog rests during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
4 / 20
A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
5 / 20
A dog rests during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A dog rests during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A dog rests during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
6 / 20
Huskies are raced during a training session, before the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's annual sled dog rally, at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Huskies are raced during a training session, before the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's annual sled dog rally, at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Huskies are raced during a training session, before the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's annual sled dog rally, at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
7 / 20
A dog looks out of its cage before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A dog looks out of its cage before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A dog looks out of its cage before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
8 / 20
A musher carries his dog to a veterinary station before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher carries his dog to a veterinary station before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher carries his dog to a veterinary station before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
9 / 20
Dogs wait for the next stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Dogs wait for the next stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Dogs wait for the next stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
10 / 20
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
11 / 20
A husky puppy pulls on its leash during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky puppy pulls on its leash during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A husky puppy pulls on its leash during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
12 / 20
A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
13 / 20
A husky with different colored eyes waits by the track during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky with different colored eyes waits by the track during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A husky with different colored eyes waits by the track during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
14 / 20
A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
15 / 20
Malamutes wait in cages in the back of their van during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Malamutes wait in cages in the back of their van during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Malamutes wait in cages in the back of their van during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
16 / 20
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
17 / 20
A musher takes care of his dogs during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher takes care of his dogs during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher takes care of his dogs during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
18 / 20
A husky pants after being raced during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky pants after being raced during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A husky pants after being raced during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
19 / 20
A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Next Slideshows

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Jan 22 2015
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korea's supreme factory leader

Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.

Jan 22 2015
Manatee madness

Manatee madness

On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers.

Jan 21 2015
Seabirds mired in mystery goop

Seabirds mired in mystery goop

More than 100 birds in San Francisco Bay have died after their feathers were fouled by a gooey, unknown substance.

Jan 21 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast