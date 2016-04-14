Edition:
Sleeping with sharks

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di of China prepare to spend a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di of China prepare to spend a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di of China prepare to spend a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao (R) and Tang Di of China pose before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao (R) and Tang Di of China pose before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao (R) and Tang Di of China pose before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A view shows an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A view shows an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A view shows an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Airbnb contest winner Tang Di poses before spending a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airbnb contest winner Tang Di poses before spending a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Airbnb contest winner Tang Di poses before spending a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di (L) pose as they enjoy a dinner before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di (L) pose as they enjoy a dinner before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di (L) pose as they enjoy a dinner before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Thailand's Songkran Festival

Thailand's Songkran Festival

