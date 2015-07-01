Sleepy Hollow wildfire

An insurance claims adjuster surveys damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. At least 24 residences were destroyed or severely damaged by the so-called Sleepy...more

An insurance claims adjuster surveys damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. At least 24 residences were destroyed or severely damaged by the so-called Sleepy Hollow fire that has scorched nearly 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of rolling grasslands and brush in and around the city of Wenatchee since it erupted on a parched hillside on Sunday. REUTERS/David Ryder

