Pictures | Tue Jun 30, 2015 | 8:40pm EDT

Sleepy Hollow wildfire

An insurance claims adjuster surveys damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. At least 24 residences were destroyed or severely damaged by the so-called Sleepy Hollow fire that has scorched nearly 3,000 acres (1,200 hectares) of rolling grasslands and brush in and around the city of Wenatchee since it erupted on a parched hillside on Sunday. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A sign is posted on one of the only remaining pieces of a destroyed home in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Damaged cars are pictured in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A U.S. flag is seen as a commercial building burns after being ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A broken porch light is one of the only remaining details of a home in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A home destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire is pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are seen as commercial buildings burn in the distance in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Birds perch on a fence near smoke from the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Smoke from burning commercial buildings that were ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire rises above Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Firefighters rest as their colleague continues to battle flames that burned through the night at a commercial building that was ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Commercial buildings ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire burn in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Commercial buildings ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire burn in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are seen as commercial buildings burn in the distance in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
An insurance claims adjuster surveys damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
An insurance claims adjuster surveys damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A homeowner (L) and an insurance claims adjuster (R) survey damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
The remnants of a home and a truck are pictured in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Bricks lie in the driveway of a damaged home in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Broadview neighborhood residents Mandy Stirling and her son Carson Stirling, 5, walk through the remains of their neighbors' homes that were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
A helicopter drops water onto flames from the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
