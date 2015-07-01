Sleepy Hollow wildfire
An insurance claims adjuster surveys damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. At least 24 residences were destroyed or severely damaged by the so-called Sleepy...more
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A sign is posted on one of the only remaining pieces of a destroyed home in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Damaged cars are pictured in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A U.S. flag is seen as a commercial building burns after being ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A broken porch light is one of the only remaining details of a home in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A home destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire is pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are seen as commercial buildings burn in the distance in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Birds perch on a fence near smoke from the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are pictured in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Smoke from burning commercial buildings that were ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire rises above Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters rest as their colleague continues to battle flames that burned through the night at a commercial building that was ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Commercial buildings ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire burn in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Commercial buildings ignited by the Sleepy Hollow fire burn in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Homes destroyed by the Sleepy Hollow fire are seen as commercial buildings burn in the distance in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
An insurance claims adjuster surveys damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
An insurance claims adjuster surveys damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A homeowner (L) and an insurance claims adjuster (R) survey damage in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
The remnants of a home and a truck are pictured in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Bricks lie in the driveway of a damaged home in the Broadview neighborhood where homes were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Broadview neighborhood residents Mandy Stirling and her son Carson Stirling, 5, walk through the remains of their neighbors' homes that were consumed by the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 30, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A helicopter drops water onto flames from the Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee, Washington June 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
