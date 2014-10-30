Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 30, 2014 | 11:15am EDT

Slow-motion lava

A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
1 / 24
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
2 / 24
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
3 / 24
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
4 / 24
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
5 / 24
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
6 / 24
The sun sets on the store fronts of the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The sun sets on the store fronts of the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The sun sets on the store fronts of the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
7 / 24
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
8 / 24
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
9 / 24
A man takes a picture of the lava flow from Mount Kilauea in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A man takes a picture of the lava flow from Mount Kilauea in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man takes a picture of the lava flow from Mount Kilauea in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
10 / 24
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
11 / 24
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
12 / 24
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano continues to move down-slope through a property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano continues to move down-slope through a property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano continues to move down-slope through a property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
13 / 24
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
14 / 24
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
15 / 24
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
16 / 24
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
17 / 24
A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
18 / 24
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
19 / 24
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
20 / 24
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
21 / 24
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
22 / 24
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
23 / 24
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Sad Kansas fans

Sad Kansas fans

Next Slideshows

Sad Kansas fans

Sad Kansas fans

Kansas City Royals fans watching the final game of the World Series.

Oct 30 2014
World Series ruckus

World Series ruckus

Revellers take to the streets in San Francisco after the Giants won the World Series.

Oct 30 2014
Giants win World Series

Giants win World Series

The San Francisco Giants take the pennant.

Oct 30 2014
Prayers to the sun

Prayers to the sun

Hindu devotees pray to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja.

Oct 29 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast