Slow-motion lava
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen downslope of the house that burned on November 10 near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014.
An aerial view shows the slow-moving lava flow creeping towards homes in the community of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 10, 2014.
A new lobe of lava burns along Cemetery Road/Apa'a Street slowly creeping toward the community of Pahoa, Hawaii November 9, 2014.
An aerial view of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 5, 2014.
A small breakout of lava from the Kilauea Volcano pushes past a fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 6, 2014.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano moves through a private orchard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 4, 2014.
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A fallen tree leaves a hole in the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
An HVO geologist maps the margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow using GPS near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Sluggish lava toe breakouts along the south margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano.
