Slum fire aftermath
People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman cries after she losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Slum dwellers attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A general view of the wreckage of a slum from the top after a fire broke out, at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Slum dwellers gather to retrieve their belongings after a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. According to local media, at least 200 shanties and 20 shops were destroyed in the fire on Tuesday, which was caused by an electric short...more
Slum dwellers gather to retrieve their belongings after a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. According to local media, at least 200 shanties and 20 shops were destroyed in the fire on Tuesday, which was caused by an electric short circuit at a slum in the Mirpur area of Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A woman cries after losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
