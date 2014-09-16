Edition:
Pictures | Tue Sep 16, 2014 | 12:15pm EDT

Slum fire in Manila

A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman whose home was razed in a fire cries while waiting for relief goods from the government, at Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A family recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A cat that suffered burns from a fire rests on a porch at a residential neighbourhood in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents sift through the ruins of their house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fire victim paddles a makeshift raft along a creek while transporting recyclable materials recovered from the ruins of homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents sift through the ruins of their homes, which were razed by a neighborhood fire as an aircraft takes off at the nearby Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

