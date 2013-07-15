Slumdog gringos

French student Melodie Valerio looks out the window of her rented room in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2013. Five years after the first "Pacifying Police Units" were installed in Rio's favelas to prepare the city to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games, many of those slums that are now safer have been appreciating in value, and "gringos", the term that Brazilians use for any foreigners, are among the most sought after tenants. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares