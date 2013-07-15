Edition:
Slumdog gringos

<p>French student Melodie Valerio looks out the window of her rented room in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2013. Five years after the first "Pacifying Police Units" were installed in Rio's favelas to prepare the city to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games, many of those slums that are now safer have been appreciating in value, and "gringos", the term that Brazilians use for any foreigners, are among the most sought after tenants. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>French student Melodie Valerio looks out the window of her rented room in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>French student Melodie Valerio walks downhill on her way to classes at a university in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>New York native Janelle Baptiste stands on the terrace of the building where she rents a room in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2013. For many gringos with low incomes, the favelas are the only affordable housing option as the rest of Rio's real estate has soared in price over the last decade of economic boom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>New York native Janelle Baptiste finishes hanging her laundry to dry on the terrace of the building where she rents a room in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia buys bread at a local market in the Vidigal slum where she lives in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia walks uphill past a neighbour to her rented apartment after buying bread at a local market in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia leans against a wall inside her rented apartment in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia (R) walks past neighbours with her boyfriend Marco Hermosilla of Chile, in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>British musician Tom Ashe plays his trumpet for a portrait in the house he rents at the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Italian artist Mara Zanetti walks past neighbourhood children while returning home from shopping in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Italian artist Mara Zanetti walks uphill while returning home from shopping in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Italian artist Mara Zanetti walks her daughter Maya to school from their home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Italian artist Mara Zanetti is greeted by a friend at a shop near her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Italian artist Mara Zanetti takes a motorcycle-taxi near her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Italian artist Mara Zanetti watches a neighbour balance a soccer ball on his head near her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>British musician Tom Ashe spends time with his students near the house he rents at the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>British musician Tom Ashe looks out the window of his rented apartment where he also gives music classes, in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>British musician Tom Ashe teaches music to girls from different slums in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>British musician Tom Ashe spends time with his students near the house he rents at the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

