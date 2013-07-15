Slumdog gringos
French student Melodie Valerio looks out the window of her rented room in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2013. Five years after the first "Pacifying Police Units" were installed in Rio's favelas to prepare the city to host the...more
French student Melodie Valerio looks out the window of her rented room in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2013. Five years after the first "Pacifying Police Units" were installed in Rio's favelas to prepare the city to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games, many of those slums that are now safer have been appreciating in value, and "gringos", the term that Brazilians use for any foreigners, are among the most sought after tenants. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
French student Melodie Valerio looks out the window of her rented room in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
French student Melodie Valerio looks out the window of her rented room in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
French student Melodie Valerio walks downhill on her way to classes at a university in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
French student Melodie Valerio walks downhill on her way to classes at a university in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
New York native Janelle Baptiste stands on the terrace of the building where she rents a room in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2013. For many gringos with low incomes, the favelas are the only affordable housing option as the rest of...more
New York native Janelle Baptiste stands on the terrace of the building where she rents a room in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2013. For many gringos with low incomes, the favelas are the only affordable housing option as the rest of Rio's real estate has soared in price over the last decade of economic boom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
New York native Janelle Baptiste finishes hanging her laundry to dry on the terrace of the building where she rents a room in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
New York native Janelle Baptiste finishes hanging her laundry to dry on the terrace of the building where she rents a room in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia buys bread at a local market in the Vidigal slum where she lives in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia buys bread at a local market in the Vidigal slum where she lives in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia walks uphill past a neighbour to her rented apartment after buying bread at a local market in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia walks uphill past a neighbour to her rented apartment after buying bread at a local market in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia leans against a wall inside her rented apartment in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia leans against a wall inside her rented apartment in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia (R) walks past neighbours with her boyfriend Marco Hermosilla of Chile, in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ekaterina Orudzheva of Russia (R) walks past neighbours with her boyfriend Marco Hermosilla of Chile, in the Vidigal slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe plays his trumpet for a portrait in the house he rents at the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe plays his trumpet for a portrait in the house he rents at the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti walks past neighbourhood children while returning home from shopping in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti walks past neighbourhood children while returning home from shopping in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti walks uphill while returning home from shopping in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti walks uphill while returning home from shopping in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti walks her daughter Maya to school from their home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti walks her daughter Maya to school from their home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti is greeted by a friend at a shop near her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti is greeted by a friend at a shop near her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti takes a motorcycle-taxi near her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti takes a motorcycle-taxi near her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti watches a neighbour balance a soccer ball on his head near her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Italian artist Mara Zanetti watches a neighbour balance a soccer ball on his head near her home in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe spends time with his students near the house he rents at the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe spends time with his students near the house he rents at the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe looks out the window of his rented apartment where he also gives music classes, in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe looks out the window of his rented apartment where he also gives music classes, in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe teaches music to girls from different slums in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe teaches music to girls from different slums in the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe spends time with his students near the house he rents at the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
British musician Tom Ashe spends time with his students near the house he rents at the Pereira da Silva slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
NAACP convention
Civil rights leaders of the NAACP gather in the wake of George Zimmerman's acquittal in the death of Trayvon Martin.
Young Prince William
Images from the early years of Prince William.
French train derails
A train derails and hits the platform at a station near Paris.
The Trayvon Martin case
The evidence, the uproar, and the trial of George Zimmerman.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.