Pictures | Mon Sep 26, 2016 | 9:40am EDT

Smithsonian African American museum dedication

First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Obama and former first lady Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
President Obama and First Lady Michelle, along with four generations of the Bonner family, ring the bell of the First Baptist Church during the dedication. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith speak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Singer Patti LaBelle sings. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
President Obama wipes his cheek as he speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
The Howard University Showtime Marching Band arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
President Obama applauds former first lady Laura Bush. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
U.S. Rep. John Lewis speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Reverend Jesse Jackson speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
President Obama with First Lady Michelle and the Bonner family ring the onstage bell. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Former President George W. Bush speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Former President Bill Clinton is seen in reflection. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
President Obama pats former President George W. Bush. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Rep. John Lewis hugs President Obama. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett speak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
FormerSecretary of State Colin Powell speaks with a guest before the dedication. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
People stand during the dedication. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
President Obama and First Lady Michelle stand with four generations of the Bonner family under the bell of the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
President Obama with First Lady Michelle and former First Lady Laura Bush listen as Stevie Wonder performs. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Secret Service officers keep watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
