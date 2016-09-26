Smithsonian African American museum dedication
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Obama and former first lady Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington....more
President Obama and First Lady Michelle, along with four generations of the Bonner family, ring the bell of the First Baptist Church during the dedication. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Oprah Winfrey and Will Smith speak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Patti LaBelle sings. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama wipes his cheek as he speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The Howard University Showtime Marching Band arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama applauds former first lady Laura Bush. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
U.S. Rep. John Lewis speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Reverend Jesse Jackson speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama with First Lady Michelle and the Bonner family ring the onstage bell. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Former President George W. Bush speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former President Bill Clinton is seen in reflection. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Obama pats former President George W. Bush. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rep. John Lewis hugs President Obama. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett speak. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
FormerSecretary of State Colin Powell speaks with a guest before the dedication. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People stand during the dedication. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama and First Lady Michelle stand with four generations of the Bonner family under the bell of the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama with First Lady Michelle and former First Lady Laura Bush listen as Stevie Wonder performs. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Secret Service officers keep watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
