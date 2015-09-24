Edition:
Smoke chokes Southeast Asia

Indonesian police spray water on a peatland fire in Kampar, Riau province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra September 20, 2015. Indonesia is scrambling to bring the fires on Sumatra and Kalimantan islands under control by the end of November, amid complaints from neighboring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Regina Safri/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A man wearing a mask watches from a boat as he passes the haze-shrouded central business district in Singapore September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A helicopter operated by the National Agency for Disaster Management drops water on a fire in Langgam District, Riau province on the island of Sumatra September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regina Safri/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Muslim people attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer as haze shrouds at Agung Mosque in Palembang on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspects the aftermath of a recent forest fire during a visit in Banjarbaru, south Kalimantan province, Indonesia September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Setpres/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A tourist embarks on a boat near the haze-shrouded central business district in Singapore September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Indonesian soldiers and firefighters spray water on burned palm oil trees at palm oil plantation at Jebus village in Muaro Jambi, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
An officer points to fires or hot spots in Kalimantan, Indonesian part of Borneo, on a screen at the Fire Command Post at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Jakarta September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Tourists take photos with the landmarks of the central business district shrouded by haze at Merlion Park in Singapore September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Workers walk up to the shore of a river basin after traveling on a boat as the haze shrouded Batanghari River in Jambi, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
People look from an observation room at the haze-shrouded shopping district of Orchard Road in Singapore September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A forest fire is seen from a helicopter operated by the National Agency for Disaster Management over Langgam District, Riau province on the island of Sumatra September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Regina Safri/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A father adjust a face mask for his child, which serves as protection against the haze, in Palembang, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
A burnt tree trunk is pictured in a forest at North Indralaya village in Ogan Ilir Regency, Indonesia's south Sumatra province September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A mother adjusts her daughter's mask as they head home from school in Kertapati district in Palembang, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Thick smoke rises as a fire burns a forest at north Indralaya village in Ogan Ilir Regency, Indonesia's south Sumatra province September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A couple have their wedding photos taken in the backdrop of the haze-shrouded central business district in Singapore September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A woman swims in a rooftop pool in front of the Petronas Towers, shrouded by haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A child offers face masks to people along a haze shrouded street in Palembang, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Officers from the local Disaster Management Agency attempt to extinguish a fire in Sei Rambutan, Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra, Indonesia, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Muslim women pray for rain to put out the fires which enveloped the region in Pekanbaru, Riau province September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
An empty boarding area is seen at Sultan Thaha airport due to poor visibility from the haze in Jambi, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
