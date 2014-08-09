Edition:
Fri Aug 8, 2014

Smokey turns 70

Smokey Bear is pictured in a series of US Forest Service posters (L-R 1945, 1966 and 2007) in this combination of undated handout photos obtained by Reuters August 8, 2014. The iconic bear, who has been the figurehead of the U.S. Forest Service's anti-fire campaign, turns 70 years old August 8, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1945 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1944 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1960 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1962 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1945 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1962 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1964 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1967 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1960 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1967 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1957 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1966 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1962 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1981 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1982 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 2007 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 2004 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 2011 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

Friday, August 08, 2014
