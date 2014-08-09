Smokey turns 70
Smokey Bear is pictured in a series of US Forest Service posters (L-R 1945, 1966 and 2007) in this combination of undated handout photos obtained by Reuters August 8, 2014. The iconic bear, who has been the figurehead of the U.S. Forest Service's...more
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1945 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1944 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1960 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1962 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1945 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1962 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1964 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1967 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1960 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1967 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1957 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1966 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1962 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1981 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 1982 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 2007 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 2004 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
Smokey Bear is pictured in a 2011 US Forest Service poster. REUTERS/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
