Pictures | Wed Feb 19, 2014

Smooching in Sochi

<p>Second-placed Finland's Kerttu Niskanen kisses teammate Aino-Kaisa Saarinen on the cheek after the women's cross-country team sprint classic final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Second-placed Finland's Kerttu Niskanen kisses teammate Aino-Kaisa Saarinen on the cheek after the women's cross-country team sprint classic final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Maxim Trankov kisses the hand ofTatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Team Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Maxim Trankov kisses the hand ofTatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Team Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau kisses his girlfriend Sabrina after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau kisses his girlfriend Sabrina after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Canada's Gabrielle Daleman blows kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after her figure skating women's short program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Canada's Gabrielle Daleman blows kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after her figure skating women's short program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Winner Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the podium during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Winner Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the podium during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>France's Nathalie Pechalat is kissed by partner Fabian Bourzat in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

France's Nathalie Pechalat is kissed by partner Fabian Bourzat in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev blow kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev blow kisses in the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Silver medalist Germany's Tatjana Huefner poses during the medal ceremony for the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Silver medalist Germany's Tatjana Huefner poses during the medal ceremony for the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Italy's Luca Lanotte kisses partner Anna Cappellini in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Italy's Luca Lanotte kisses partner Anna Cappellini in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Bode Miller of the U.S. and his wife Morgan Beck kiss in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Cente February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Bode Miller of the U.S. and his wife Morgan Beck kiss in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Cente February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold kisses her friend James after winning the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold kisses her friend James after winning the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar kisses Maxim Trankov in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar kisses Maxim Trankov in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Germany's Maylin Wende smiles as Daniel Wende gives her a kiss, at the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Germany's Maylin Wende smiles as Daniel Wende gives her a kiss, at the "kiss and cry" area after their figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Gold medalist Irene Wust of the Netherlands kisses her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Gold medalist Irene Wust of the Netherlands kisses her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Canada's Charles Hamelin kisses his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after winning the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Canada's Charles Hamelin kisses his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after winning the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada blows a kiss during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada blows a kiss during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Germany's Maylin Wende and Daniel Wende enjoy a kiss at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Germany's Maylin Wende and Daniel Wende enjoy a kiss at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands receives a kiss after winning the men's 1,000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands receives a kiss after winning the men's 1,000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Austria's Anna Fenninger blows a kiss to a television camera in the finish area after competing in the first run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austria's Anna Fenninger blows a kiss to a television camera in the finish area after competing in the first run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Charlie White and Meryl Davis of the United States react in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darron Cummings/Pool</p>

Charlie White and Meryl Davis of the United States react in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Darron Cummings/Pool

