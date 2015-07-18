Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 17, 2015 | 10:36pm EDT

Smooth as silk

A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the Campoverde cooperative, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy June 4, 2015. Despite having wings, the adult moth cannot fly. Clusters of silkworms munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves in a white marquee in Italy's northern Veneto region. They are nourishing hopes of a revival of Italy's 1,000 year-old silk industry. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the Campoverde cooperative, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy June 4, 2015. Despite having wings, the adult moth cannot fly. Clusters of silkworms munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves in a...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the Campoverde cooperative, Castelfranco Veneto, Italy June 4, 2015. Despite having wings, the adult moth cannot fly. Clusters of silkworms munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves in a white marquee in Italy's northern Veneto region. They are nourishing hopes of a revival of Italy's 1,000 year-old silk industry. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
1 / 16
Two late-developing silkworms are seen as they munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Two late-developing silkworms are seen as they munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Two late-developing silkworms are seen as they munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry leaves at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
2 / 16
Two late-developing silkworms are seen as they munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Two late-developing silkworms are seen as they munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Two late-developing silkworms are seen as they munch on piles of locally-grown mulberry at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
3 / 16
Silkworm cocoons are seen in a box at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Silkworm cocoons are seen in a box at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Silkworm cocoons are seen in a box at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
4 / 16
A late-developing silkworm sits suspended in the fibers its fellow larvae released as they spun their own cocoons, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A late-developing silkworm sits suspended in the fibers its fellow larvae released as they spun their own cocoons, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A late-developing silkworm sits suspended in the fibers its fellow larvae released as they spun their own cocoons, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
5 / 16
A woman spins a thread of silk from a cocoon on an antique loom at the Campoverde cooperative in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, June 4, 2015.REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman spins a thread of silk from a cocoon on an antique loom at the Campoverde cooperative in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, June 4, 2015.REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A woman spins a thread of silk from a cocoon on an antique loom at the Campoverde cooperative in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, June 4, 2015.REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 16
A frame spins a thread of silk from a cocoon on an antique loom at the Campoverde cooperative in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A frame spins a thread of silk from a cocoon on an antique loom at the Campoverde cooperative in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A frame spins a thread of silk from a cocoon on an antique loom at the Campoverde cooperative in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 16
Silk cocoons are displayed in glass jars in the museum at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Silk cocoons are displayed in glass jars in the museum at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Silk cocoons are displayed in glass jars in the museum at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 16
A silkmoth sits on a box of silkworm cocoons like the one from which it has recently emerged, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A silkmoth sits on a box of silkworm cocoons like the one from which it has recently emerged, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A silkmoth sits on a box of silkworm cocoons like the one from which it has recently emerged, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
9 / 16
Silkmoths are seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Silkmoths are seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Silkmoths are seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
10 / 16
Silkworm cocoons are seen stored in a box at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Silkworm cocoons are seen stored in a box at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Silkworm cocoons are seen stored in a box at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
11 / 16
A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A silkmoth that has hatched out of its cocoon is seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
12 / 16
A silkmoth sits in a box of silkworm cocoons like the one from which it has recently emerged, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A silkmoth sits in a box of silkworm cocoons like the one from which it has recently emerged, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A silkmoth sits in a box of silkworm cocoons like the one from which it has recently emerged, at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 16
Silkmoths that have hatched out of their cocoons are seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Silkmoths that have hatched out of their cocoons are seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Silkmoths that have hatched out of their cocoons are seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 16
Silk cocoons are displayed in a glass jar in the museum at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Silk cocoons are displayed in a glass jar in the museum at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Silk cocoons are displayed in a glass jar in the museum at the CRA agricultural research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
15 / 16
A silkmoth is seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A silkmoth is seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A silkmoth is seen at the CRA research unit in Padua, Italy, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Next Slideshows

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Islam's holy month of Ramadan comes to a close.

Jul 17 2015
Rubik's Cube World Championship

Rubik's Cube World Championship

Competitors solve the classic cube puzzle, sometimes blindfolded or with their feet, at the Rubik's Cube World Championship in Brazil.

Jul 17 2015
Festival of Eid

Festival of Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Jul 17 2015
Reuters most popular Instagram

Reuters most popular Instagram

To mark the mid-point of 2015, Reuters has compiled the twenty most-liked pictures on our instagram account so far.

Jul 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast