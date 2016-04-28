Smuggled animals
Black spotted freshwater turtles are pictured after they were seized in a raid, at Sindh Wildlife Department in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs office of Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia. Police arrested one man traveling by ship from Makassar, Sulawesi...more
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was among other animals estimated to be worth $20,000, including juvenile eagles and a slow loris, seized by the wildlife department during an...more
Cambodian police officers hold a python before handing it to members of the NGO WildAid, after it was recovered from smugglers, in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A baby orangutan lies in a plastic crate, after it was seized from a wildlife trafficking syndicate, at a police office in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia. According to local media, police investigators arrested individuals from a wildlife...more
A veterinarian holds a Mexican tarantula, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A keeper gives peanut to an orangutan inside a cage shortly after it arrived from Thailand at Halim Perdanakusuma airport in Jakarta. Fourteen orangutans smuggled into Thailand illegally were sent back to Indonesia, but the operation was not without...more
A turtle is seen as Cambodian police officers hand over wild animals to members of the WildAid NGO, after they were recovered from smugglers in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A plastic bag containing thousands of confiscated elvers (young eels) are shown to media at a cargo terminal in Ninoy Aquino International airport in Manila, Philippines. Airport authorities confiscated some two million elvers, weighing around 949 kg...more
An officer holds a baby saltwater crocodile at BKSDA (Natural Resources Conservation Board) office in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The reptile is one of 27 saltwater crocodiles confiscated as they were being smuggled from Central Kalimantan province to...more
Long-tailed macaque babies are seen inside a basket as police seized a truck smuggling them from Vietnam to China, in Changsha, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescued baby iguanas are pictured in a cardboard box, in an office of the Ministry of Environment in San Jose, May 25, 2015. Officers from the national police force of Costa Rica rescued 81 iguanas that had been confined to a box at a hotel in San...more
A Mexican coyote, that had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen through the bars of an enclosure at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Falcons are seen at the offices of Sindh Wildlife Police after they were seized in Karachi, Pakistan. Twenty-two falcons worth one million rupees ($9,600) each were seized by the Rangers paramilitary force after they were discovered during a snap...more
Terrapins are seen during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador. More than 90 turtles, monkeys and parrots were found in plastic bags inside a dumpster, ready to be smuggled into Salvadorean territory. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A slow loris, seized during an operation against illegal wildlife traders, is carried in a cage by a wildlife department official in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A worker holds a green turtle (Chelonia mydas) after unloading it from a truck in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. Police said they foiled an attempt to smuggle 71 green turtles for food. The turtles, caught in the waters off Sulawesi Island, have an...more
A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designed apron under her skirt. Customs officers became suspicious after hearing "flipping" noises coming from the vicinity of her waist, and an...more
A coati, which had been rescued from a home along with two others of its kind, sits inside its enclosure at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A newborn baby pangolin climbs the walls of a cage in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai custom office showed 175 pangolins they found hidden in a truck heading into Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tarantulas, shipped by a German national into the United States by mail and confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. REUTERS/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
A serpent eagle sits inside its cage after being seized from illegal traders, at Manila's police district, Philippines. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Spider monkeys, that had been found on a bus inside a bag with three dead monkeys, rest in a hammock at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A black rattlesnake, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen inside a plastic cylinder at the Federal Wildlife Conservation Center on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
African grey parrots rescued from an illegal trader by Ugandan officials at the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border crossing are seen at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe, southwest of the capital Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/James...more
A Pakistan customs official releases a falcon seized during a raid in Karachi, in Kirthar National Park, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
