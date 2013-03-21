Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 21, 2013 | 5:35pm EDT

Smuggling a bride under Gaza

<p>Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. Al-Malaha, who said that his bride was not given a permit from Egyptian authorities to enter the Gaza Strip, brought her from neighboring Egypt through a smuggling tunnel to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. Al-Malaha, who said that his bride was not given a permit...more

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. Al-Malaha, who said that his bride was not given a permit from Egyptian authorities to enter the Gaza Strip, brought her from neighboring Egypt through a smuggling tunnel to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
1 / 6
<p>Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
2 / 6
<p>Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha ride in a pick up truck as they follow his car upon his arrival with his bride from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha ride in a pick up truck as they follow his car upon his arrival with his bride from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa more

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha ride in a pick up truck as they follow his car upon his arrival with his bride from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
3 / 6
<p>Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, celebrate as he stands next to Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride upon the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, celebrate as he stands next to Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride upon the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013....more

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, celebrate as he stands next to Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride upon the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
4 / 6
<p>Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride as they arrive from a smuggling tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride as they arrive from a smuggling tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride as they arrive from a smuggling tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
5 / 6
<p>Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, poses for a photograph with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride, and his relatives after the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel at a studio in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, poses for a photograph with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride, and his relatives after the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel at a studio in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013....more

Thursday, March 21, 2013

Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, poses for a photograph with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride, and his relatives after the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel at a studio in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
The thirty-year war

The thirty-year war

Next Slideshows

The thirty-year war

The thirty-year war

Images from Turkey's three-decade conflict with Kurdish rebels.

Mar 21 2013
Photo focus: Water abstractions

Photo focus: Water abstractions

Aesthetic images of water in various forms.

Mar 21 2013
Housing Cuba

Housing Cuba

Cuba has an eclectic mix of colonial and Art Deco homes, apartment complexes and impoverished buildings.

Mar 20 2013
Photo focus: Yoga

Photo focus: Yoga

Yoga Practicing yoga has spread from the banks of India's river Ganges to the prisons of Mexico City.

Mar 19 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast