Smurf city
Three smurf costumed characters wait before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A worker removes a blue carpet in front of the Santa Catalina church painted in blue after a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A worker removes a blue carpet in front of the Santa Catalina church painted in blue after a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish model Eva Gonzalez kisses a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Isabel, 12, poses for a photograph with her face painted in blue during a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Isabel, 12, poses for a photograph with her face painted in blue during a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man adjusts the head of a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People take pictures of Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta (center, L) and Spanish model Eva Gonzalez (center, R) as they pose for the media with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta waves to the crowd during a photocall with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People gather to watch Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People gather to watch Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. The facades of the houses were painted blue as part of a global promotion for the Sony Picture film "The Smurfs" which will premiere in New York City June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man (L) dressed up as the fictional character Gargamel, an enemy of the smurfs, stands near a smurf statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man (L) dressed up as the fictional character Gargamel, an enemy of the smurfs, stands near a smurf statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Clothes are seen hanging on a rope on a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Clothes are seen hanging on a rope on a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl dressed up as a "smurf" eats a cotton candy as she takes part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl dressed up as a "smurf" eats a cotton candy as she takes part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman holds up a shirt with a picture of a smurf in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman holds up a shirt with a picture of a smurf in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Painters paint the facade of a house in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Painters paint the facade of a house in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man walks along a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man walks along a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People stand next to a smurf decorative statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People stand next to a smurf decorative statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A general view of the village of Juzcar during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A general view of the village of Juzcar during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children dressed up as smurfs take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children dressed up as smurfs take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A painter carrying a metal ladder walks past the church in the village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A painter carrying a metal ladder walks past the church in the village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
