Snow days
An elderly couple waits in front of Hofburg palace during heavy snowfall in Vienna, Austria January 17, 2013. Vienna area had its first heavy snowfall on Thursday resulting in cancelled flights, delayed local train services and the closure of parts of the expressways. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Students have a snowball fight in Stadtpark in Vienna January 17, 2013. Vienna area had its first heavy snowfall on Thursday resulting in cancelled flights, delayed local train services and the closure of parts of the expressways. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Members of the Swiss Army work inside the start house at the start of the traditional Lauberhorn men's alpine skiing World Cup downhill race in the Swiss Alps in Wengen, Switzerland January 17, 2013. The third practice was cancelled due to much fresh snow on the slope. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy snowboards during the Wrooom, F1 and MotoGP Press Ski Meeting, Ducati and Ferrari's annual media gathering, in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy in this January 15, 2013 picture provided by Wroom Photoservice. REUTERS/Wroom Photoservice/Handout
Jin Songhao stands in snow during a cold endurance performance in Yanji, Jilin province, China January 12, 2013. Jin set the Guinness record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow on January 17, 2011 with a time of 46 minutes and seven seconds. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Sculptors make a final touch to their creation during ice and snow sculptures festival at the "Eight Lakes" Park-Resort outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A dog pulls a woman on a sledge at Wollaton Park in Nottingham, central England, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A water droplet clings to a berry after snowfall in Ashbourne, central England, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Snow-covered flowers are pictured in the western city of Hamm, Germany January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A snow plough is driven past a van crashed in a ditch during snowy weather in Buxton, central England January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Japanese woman in kimono attends a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day in heavy snowfall at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 14, 2013. Youths across Japan are honored with special coming-of-age ceremonies when they reach the age of 20. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A police woman controls traffic as snow falls in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Piles of snowballs are stockpiled by attendees before an official attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013. Officials confirmed 5,834 attendees to break the previous record. REUTERS/Jordan Stead
One attendee blocks a snowball from another participant during an official attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jordan Stead
Thomas Mermillod Blondin of France lies on the snow after falling out during the first run of the Alpine Skiing World Cup men's giant slalom ski race in Adelboden, Switzerland January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Horse carriages carrying tourists travel past ice sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A Belarussian military instructor trains her dog in a frontier guards' cynology centre near the town of Smorgon, some 140 km (87 miles) northwest of Minsk, January 11, 2013. The centre prepares instructors with trained dogs for guarding Belarus' border and also sells puppies and dogs, which are not fit for service at the border, to civilians in the country. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A member of the Free Syrian Army puts his scope in the snow in the village of Menagh, in Aleppo's countryside January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Employees wearing panda costumes stand in front of ice sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Members of a local winter swimming club take part in a weekly bathing session in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the town of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An Israeli jumps with a snowboard in Jerusalem's French Hill neighborhood January 10, 2013. The worst snowstorm in 20 years shut government offices, public transport and schools in Jerusalem and along the northern Israeli region bordering on Lebanon on Thursday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian children play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 10, 2013. The worst snowstorm in 20 years shut government offices, public transport and schools in Jerusalem and along the northern Israeli region bordering on Lebanon on Thursday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
