Snow in Arizona
Several inches of snow cover a parked vehicle in Flagstaff, Arizona March,18 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Alexander Baca regains his footing as he shovels his roof after several inches of snow fell during a winter storm in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A firefighter looks into the passenger side of a pick-up truck that rolled on its side after the driver lost control along Interstate-17 in Yavapai County, Arizona March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Several inches of snow cover a house and its surroundings in Flagstaff, Arizona, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Motorists travel westbound along Interstate 40 after several inches of snow fell during a winter storm in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Snow blankets a pick-up truck and a house after a winter storm in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Several inches of snow cover a bicycle in Flagstaff, Arizona March18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Snow blankets van with graffiti after a winter storm in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A pedestrian crosses an intersection where several inches of snow have covered the ground in Flagstaff, Arizona, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Troy Hickey snow blows several inches of snow from a sidewalk in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Snow blankets houses and buildings after a winter storm in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Snow blankets two cars after a winter storm in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Alexander Baca shovels his roof after several inches of snow fell during a winter storm in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A pedestrian walks along San Francisco Street as several inches of snow cover the ground in Flagstaff, Arizona March,18 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Several inches of snow cover the ground as a pedestrian walks along San Francisco Street in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman sleds down a hill as several inches of snow cover the ground in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Motorists and a freight train move along as snow blankets the landscape after a winter storm in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A tractor clears several inches of snow from a road in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Evan Reimondo shovels several inches of snow in front of a friend's house in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Alexis Poisot sleds down a hill as several inches of snow cover the ground in Flagstaff, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
