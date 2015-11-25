Snow in California
Craig Bentley, caretaker of Soda Springs Station, shovels snow in Soda Springs, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Eastbound traffic crawls over Donner Summit on the Interstate 80 near Soda Springs, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Phil Homentowski of Sacramento, California, installs chains on the wheels of his vehicle, on the side of Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II
Angus Moore, 14, skis down Donner Pass Road in Soda Springs, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Jacob Ackman of Reno, Nevada, warms his hands as his friend installs chains on the wheels of their vehicle, on the side of Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II
Snowplows clear Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II
Tiger Bortin, of Reno installs chains on the wheels of his vehicle, on the side of Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II
Truck driver Aubrey Williams tightens chains in his vehicle on the Interstate 80 near Cisco Grove, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A winter storm clears at sunset over the Interstate 80 near Baxter, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A car drives through a snowstorm on the Interstate 80 near Cisco Grove, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Jacob Ackman of Reno, Nevada, warms his hands as his friend Tiger Bortin, also of Reno, installs chains on the wheels of their vehicle, on the side of Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II
