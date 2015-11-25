Edition:
Snow in California

Craig Bentley, caretaker of Soda Springs Station, shovels snow in Soda Springs, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Eastbound traffic crawls over Donner Summit on the Interstate 80 near Soda Springs, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Phil Homentowski of Sacramento, California, installs chains on the wheels of his vehicle, on the side of Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Angus Moore, 14, skis down Donner Pass Road in Soda Springs, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Jacob Ackman of Reno, Nevada, warms his hands as his friend installs chains on the wheels of their vehicle, on the side of Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Snowplows clear Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Tiger Bortin, of Reno installs chains on the wheels of his vehicle, on the side of Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Truck driver Aubrey Williams tightens chains in his vehicle on the Interstate 80 near Cisco Grove, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A winter storm clears at sunset over the Interstate 80 near Baxter, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
A car drives through a snowstorm on the Interstate 80 near Cisco Grove, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Craig Bentley, caretaker of Soda Springs Station, shovels snow in Soda Springs, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Jacob Ackman of Reno, Nevada, warms his hands as his friend Tiger Bortin, also of Reno, installs chains on the wheels of their vehicle, on the side of Highway 88 in Woodford, California, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
