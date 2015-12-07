Edition:
Snow in California

Maci Mize (L), 12 and Elin Havey, 6, play in the snow near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. An El Nino is forecasted for California, and regular precipitation has been welcomed after years of drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Donner Lake is pictured after fresh snowfall near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Cameron Shonnard backflips a jump at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A snow-encrusted pine tree branch tip is seen near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Snow melts into Donner Lake near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Skiers and snowboarders traverse a slope in search of untracked snow at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Elin Harvey, 6, plays in snow for the first time near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Snow covers moss on a tree near Meeks Bay, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Vacation homes are seen on Donner Lake after fresh snowfall near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Elyssa Havey (L), 15, Maci Mize, 12, and Elin Havey, 6, (R) get hit during a snowball fight near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy fresh snow at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Fresh snow clings to trees along the South Yuba River near Big Bend, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Maci Mize, 12, tastes snow near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Fresh snow clings to trees near Big Bend, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Snowboarders ride a lift with Lake Tahoe in the background at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Snow melts into the South Yuba River near Big Bend, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A snowboarder heads back to the lodge at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Norm Sayler clears snow in Soda Springs, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Dead weeds poke through snow near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

People ski at night at Boreal Ski Resort near Norden, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

