Snow in California
Maci Mize (L), 12 and Elin Havey, 6, play in the snow near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. An El Nino is forecasted for California, and regular precipitation has been welcomed after years of drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Donner Lake is pictured after fresh snowfall near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Cameron Shonnard backflips a jump at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A snow-encrusted pine tree branch tip is seen near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Snow melts into Donner Lake near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Skiers and snowboarders traverse a slope in search of untracked snow at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Elin Harvey, 6, plays in snow for the first time near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Snow covers moss on a tree near Meeks Bay, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Vacation homes are seen on Donner Lake after fresh snowfall near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Elyssa Havey (L), 15, Maci Mize, 12, and Elin Havey, 6, (R) get hit during a snowball fight near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy fresh snow at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Fresh snow clings to trees along the South Yuba River near Big Bend, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Maci Mize, 12, tastes snow near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Fresh snow clings to trees near Big Bend, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Snowboarders ride a lift with Lake Tahoe in the background at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Snow melts into the South Yuba River near Big Bend, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A snowboarder heads back to the lodge at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Norm Sayler clears snow in Soda Springs, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Dead weeds poke through snow near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
People ski at night at Boreal Ski Resort near Norden, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
