Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 20, 2015 | 2:35pm EST

Snow in the Middle East

Snow covers the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as seen from the Mount of Olives February 20, 2015. Over 20 cm of snow covered Jerusalem and mountainous areas of Israel during a rare storm early Friday morning, causing school and road closures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Snow covers the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as seen from the Mount of Olives February 20, 2015. Over 20 cm of snow covered Jerusalem and mountainous areas...more

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Snow covers the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as seen from the Mount of Olives February 20, 2015. Over 20 cm of snow covered Jerusalem and mountainous areas of Israel during a rare storm early Friday morning, causing school and road closures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 24
Palestinians enjoy a snow ball fight following a snow storm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinians enjoy a snow ball fight following a snow storm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Palestinians enjoy a snow ball fight following a snow storm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
2 / 24
A man prays in the snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man prays in the snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A man prays in the snow at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 24
A Palestinian protester holding a Palestinian flag shouts anti-Israel slogans as snow scatters by a sound grenade thrown by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the closure of Shuhada street to Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Hebron February 20, 2015. Dozens of protesters, including foreign activists, gathered on Friday to mark the 21st anniversary of the closure of the street, which was closed by the Israeli army in 1994. The closure was after the Hebron mosque massacre by Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli settler, who went on a rampage inside Al Ibrahimi Mosque, killing 29 Palestinian worshipers. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester holding a Palestinian flag shouts anti-Israel slogans as snow scatters by a sound grenade thrown by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the closure of Shuhada street to Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Hebron...more

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A Palestinian protester holding a Palestinian flag shouts anti-Israel slogans as snow scatters by a sound grenade thrown by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the closure of Shuhada street to Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Hebron February 20, 2015. Dozens of protesters, including foreign activists, gathered on Friday to mark the 21st anniversary of the closure of the street, which was closed by the Israeli army in 1994. The closure was after the Hebron mosque massacre by Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli settler, who went on a rampage inside Al Ibrahimi Mosque, killing 29 Palestinian worshipers. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
4 / 24
A man makes patterns in the snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A man makes patterns in the snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A man makes patterns in the snow during a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 24
A girl blows a bubble during a snow storm in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A girl blows a bubble during a snow storm in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A girl blows a bubble during a snow storm in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
6 / 24
Palestinians throw snowballs at each other after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians throw snowballs at each other after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Palestinians throw snowballs at each other after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 24
An airplane flies over snow covered pine trees in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

An airplane flies over snow covered pine trees in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
An airplane flies over snow covered pine trees in Aley, Lebanon, 700 meters above sea level February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
8 / 24
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a snow-covered street early morning near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a snow-covered street early morning near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a snow-covered street early morning near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 24
Israeli army soldiers play with snow in the West Bank old city of Hebron February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli army soldiers play with snow in the West Bank old city of Hebron February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Israeli army soldiers play with snow in the West Bank old city of Hebron February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
10 / 24
Snow covers the Garden of Gethsemane at the foot of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Snow covers the Garden of Gethsemane at the foot of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Snow covers the Garden of Gethsemane at the foot of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 24
Youths make a snowball in the southern Israeli city of Arad February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Youths make a snowball in the southern Israeli city of Arad February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Youths make a snowball in the southern Israeli city of Arad February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 24
Municipality workers clear snow from the tracks of the light rail tram early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Municipality workers clear snow from the tracks of the light rail tram early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Municipality workers clear snow from the tracks of the light rail tram early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 24
A Palestinian man walks down snow-covered stairs after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man walks down snow-covered stairs after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A Palestinian man walks down snow-covered stairs after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 24
People walk through a park as snow falls in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry

People walk through a park as snow falls in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk through a park as snow falls in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry
Close
15 / 24
A boy uses a makeshift sled in a snow-covered park in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry

A boy uses a makeshift sled in a snow-covered park in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A boy uses a makeshift sled in a snow-covered park in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sharon Perry
Close
16 / 24
People walk in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People walk in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People walk in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 24
A crows flies over the snow-covered Mount of Olives cemetery outside Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A crows flies over the snow-covered Mount of Olives cemetery outside Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A crows flies over the snow-covered Mount of Olives cemetery outside Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 24
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
People play with snow after a heavy snowstorm in Amman, Jordan February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
19 / 24
Palestinian men pray in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian men pray in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Palestinian men pray in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 24
Palestinians walk through snow following a snowstorm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinians walk through snow following a snowstorm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Palestinians walk through snow following a snowstorm on Mount Jerzim near the West Bank city of Nablus February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Close
21 / 24
Snow covers citrus fruits for sale in Jbaa village, south Lebanon February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Snow covers citrus fruits for sale in Jbaa village, south Lebanon February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Snow covers citrus fruits for sale in Jbaa village, south Lebanon February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
22 / 24
A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street early morning in Jerusalem February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
23 / 24
Palestinian men take a photograph in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian men take a photograph in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Palestinian men take a photograph in front of the snow-covered Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Salt mine therapy

Salt mine therapy

Next Slideshows

Salt mine therapy

Salt mine therapy

Children are treated for respiratory illnesses, 1378 feet underground between layers of potassium and salts.

Feb 20 2015
Makeshift homes of Gaza

Makeshift homes of Gaza

Temporary homes are sprouting up amid the rubble of the Gaza Strip.

Feb 19 2015
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at celebrations in countries around the world.

Feb 19 2015
Year of the Sheep

Year of the Sheep

Celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Feb 19 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast