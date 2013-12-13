Edition:
Fri Dec 13, 2013

Snow in the Middle East

<p>Israeli soldiers help stranded passengers off of an army truck to a temporary shelter after they had to leave their vehicles because of heavy snowfall in Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Heavy snowfall is seen around a section of the controversial Israeli barrier in Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank near Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>People walk in the snow on their way during a snowstorm to a temporary shelter in Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>A view of Jerusalem's Old City following a snowstorm is seen from the Mount of Olives December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>A woman swims in the pool at the David Citadel Hotel during a snow storm in Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Palestinians enjoy a snow ball fight during a snowstorm in the West Bank city of Nablus December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a snow-covered street in Jerusalem December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>A Syrian refugee from the northern province of Raqqa places a scarf around a snowman in a Syrian refugee camp beside the Lebanese border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alia Haju</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look out onto the snow covered city of Jersusalem, during a meeting, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>People build a snowman in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>A dog stands in the snow at a park in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man builds a snowman in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters play with snow in Raqqa, eastern Syria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men walk on a snow-covered road in winter in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Men holding umbrellas walk outside Jerusalem's Old City during snowfall December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>People have their pictures taken as snow falls in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in winter in Jerusalem's Old City December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>A man walks past debris from damaged buildings covered with snow in the besieged area in Homs December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men roll a snowball after a snowstorm at a park during winter in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. Schools and offices in Jerusalem and parts of the occupied West Bank were closed and public transport briefly suspended after heavy snowfall on Thursday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Men play a bat and ball game after a snowstorm at a park in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Flamingos stand in their enclosure during snowfall in winter in Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>A man holding an umbrella stands in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm in winter December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>A man covers himself with a plastic bag near Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City during a snowstorm in winter December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rides his bicycle on a snow-covered road in winter in Jerusalem December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters play with snow in Raqqa, eastern Syria, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

December 13, 2013

<p>Syrian refugees play with snow during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

December 13, 2013

