Snow pummels Northeast
A woman holds onto her hat against the wind during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A MBTA bus sits stuck in a snowbank during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man digs a car out of the snow on a residential street in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A row of snow plows make their way through Times Square during a snow storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
MacKenzie Perkins kicks through her recently built snowman in a park during blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Groundhog Staten Island Chuck is seen in his viewing unit, a box with clear plastic sides and fake turf, during a Groundhog Day weather prediction event at the Staten Island Zoo in New York, February 2, 2015. Despite the shadows cast by the strong...more
A man braces against the cold during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A man walks in falling snow and sleet down Main street in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A FedEx delivery man pulls a trolley laden with packages along a snowy street at Times Square in New York, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A bus with chains on its tires makes its way though Times Square, during a snow storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker is reflected in the sculpture Cloud Gate as he pushes a snow plow to clear a path during blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A wooden heart decoration hangs on a snow-covered gate to a home in the New York City suburb of South Nyack, New York, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman with bright yellow boots walks though puddle of slush in Times Square during a winter storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rich Klavan shovels snow on a sidewalk in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man rides his bike down Washington Street during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A snow plow makes its way through Times Square during a snow storm in the early morning hours, in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Snow falls on statues during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A woman struggles with her umbrella in Times Square during a winter storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker clears the sidewalk on Washington Street during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A worker runs though a puddle of slush to a taxi he hailed in Times Square during a winter storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker with Tappan Zee Constructors LLC, the designers and builders of the The 3.1-mile twin span cable-stayed bridge across the Hudson River, the largest bridge construction project in New York's history and the largest highway infrastructure...more
A snow plow makes its way through Times Square in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers shovel away a large puddle of slush in Times Square during a winter storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
