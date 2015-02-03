Edition:
Snow pummels Northeast

A woman holds onto her hat against the wind during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A MBTA bus sits stuck in a snowbank during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A man digs a car out of the snow on a residential street in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A row of snow plows make their way through Times Square during a snow storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

MacKenzie Perkins kicks through her recently built snowman in a park during blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Groundhog Staten Island Chuck is seen in his viewing unit, a box with clear plastic sides and fake turf, during a Groundhog Day weather prediction event at the Staten Island Zoo in New York, February 2, 2015. Despite the shadows cast by the strong halogen lights pointing at the groundhog, Staten Island Chuck appeared to have a favourable prediction, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that spring is coming. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man braces against the cold during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A man walks in falling snow and sleet down Main street in the New York City suburb of Nyack, New York, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A FedEx delivery man pulls a trolley laden with packages along a snowy street at Times Square in New York, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A bus with chains on its tires makes its way though Times Square, during a snow storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker is reflected in the sculpture Cloud Gate as he pushes a snow plow to clear a path during blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A wooden heart decoration hangs on a snow-covered gate to a home in the New York City suburb of South Nyack, New York, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman with bright yellow boots walks though puddle of slush in Times Square during a winter storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rich Klavan shovels snow on a sidewalk in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man rides his bike down Washington Street during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A snow plow makes its way through Times Square during a snow storm in the early morning hours, in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Snow falls on statues during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A woman struggles with her umbrella in Times Square during a winter storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker clears the sidewalk on Washington Street during a snow storm in Boston, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A worker runs though a puddle of slush to a taxi he hailed in Times Square during a winter storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker with Tappan Zee Constructors LLC, the designers and builders of the The 3.1-mile twin span cable-stayed bridge across the Hudson River, the largest bridge construction project in New York's history and the largest highway infrastructure project in North America, stands with his shovel on his back as he and other workers clear snow from the first section of the New bridge in South Nyack, New York, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A snow plow makes its way through Times Square in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Workers shovel away a large puddle of slush in Times Square during a winter storm in the early morning hours in Manhattan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

