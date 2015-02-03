Snow pummels Northeast

A worker with Tappan Zee Constructors LLC, the designers and builders of the The 3.1-mile twin span cable-stayed bridge across the Hudson River, the largest bridge construction project in New York's history and the largest highway infrastructure...more

A worker with Tappan Zee Constructors LLC, the designers and builders of the The 3.1-mile twin span cable-stayed bridge across the Hudson River, the largest bridge construction project in New York's history and the largest highway infrastructure project in North America, stands with his shovel on his back as he and other workers clear snow from the first section of the New bridge in South Nyack, New York, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

