Snowfall in Minnesota
Perry Stephens waits to move her car after multiple collisions occurred at an intersection, following a snowfall in Duluth, Minnesota November 10, 2014. An arctic blast began to dump heavy snow in parts of the northern Rockies, Plains and the Great...more
A woman shovels snow in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Meghan Dolan steers over an icy road as her husband Zach Oie and two passersby, Davud Schraut and Shannon Dahl, push the car into a parking spot following a snowfall in Duluth, Minnesota November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News-Tribune
Jacob Rowell wears ski goggles as he walks to school in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A pair of female ducks forage for food under ice in Minnehaha Creek in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A jack-o-lantern smiles from the doorstep of a home in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Ed Dozois starts his snowblower in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A woman scrapes ice from her car's windshield in the parking lot of a grocery store in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Ryan Rowell eats snow as he walks to school with his neighbors in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Dan Glisczinski makes his way to an appointment by bicycle following a snowfall in Duluth, Minnesota November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News-Tribune
Anita Jurevica sets up Christmas trees amid fall decorations in front of a home in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Barb Nei and Neil Holman walk their dog in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Motorists look over cars involved in multiple collisions following a snowfall, at an intersection in Duluth, Minnesota November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News-Tribune
