Snowfall in Minnesota

Perry Stephens waits to move her car after multiple collisions occurred at an intersection, following a snowfall in Duluth, Minnesota November 10, 2014. An arctic blast began to dump heavy snow in parts of the northern Rockies, Plains and the Great Lakes regions and meteorologists said temperatures are expected to plummet throughout the United States. In Minnesota, police said dozens of car crashes marked the season's first snow as drivers struggled with slippery roads. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News-Tribune

