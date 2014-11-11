Edition:
Mon Nov 10, 2014

Snowfall in Minnesota

Perry Stephens waits to move her car after multiple collisions occurred at an intersection, following a snowfall in Duluth, Minnesota November 10, 2014. An arctic blast began to dump heavy snow in parts of the northern Rockies, Plains and the Great Lakes regions and meteorologists said temperatures are expected to plummet throughout the United States. In Minnesota, police said dozens of car crashes marked the season's first snow as drivers struggled with slippery roads. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News-Tribune

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
A woman shovels snow in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Meghan Dolan steers over an icy road as her husband Zach Oie and two passersby, Davud Schraut and Shannon Dahl, push the car into a parking spot following a snowfall in Duluth, Minnesota November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News-Tribune

Jacob Rowell wears ski goggles as he walks to school in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A pair of female ducks forage for food under ice in Minnehaha Creek in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A jack-o-lantern smiles from the doorstep of a home in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Ed Dozois starts his snowblower in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A woman scrapes ice from her car's windshield in the parking lot of a grocery store in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Ryan Rowell eats snow as he walks to school with his neighbors in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Dan Glisczinski makes his way to an appointment by bicycle following a snowfall in Duluth, Minnesota November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News-Tribune

Anita Jurevica sets up Christmas trees amid fall decorations in front of a home in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Barb Nei and Neil Holman walk their dog in Minneapolis, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Motorists look over cars involved in multiple collisions following a snowfall, at an intersection in Duluth, Minnesota November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Robert King/Duluth News-Tribune

