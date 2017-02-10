Edition:
Snowstorm stalls New York

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Genia Sandley plays in the snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A person walks over the Brooklyn Bridge during winter storm Niko in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Lenessa Age laughs as her hair is blown by a gust of wind in front of the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man walks under the Manhattan Bridge following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A woman pulls her child on a sled in heavy snow in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
PORT WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A snow covered tiki hut is seen along the waterfront in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man attempts to deliver packages in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Two children ride a sled during a snow storm in Central Park on Manhattan's upper west side. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man plays with a dog in the Main Street Park following a snowstorm in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man uses cross-country skis to travel down a street during a heavy snow storm in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man walks with an umbrella through heavy falling snow in the Harlem section of upper Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A car travels across the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey towards New York City in heavy falling snow in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Pedestrians walk in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Stranded travellers sit beneath a sign displaying cancelled flights in a nearly empty Delta Airlines terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A woman waits for a bus during a snow storm in Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
PORT WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man walks on the snow covered platform of the Long Island Railroad in Port Washington, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Workers shovel snow in Times Square as heavy snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man jogs in the snow on a sidewalk along Central Park West on Manhattan's upper west side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A security guard walks outside of the Delta Airline Terminal at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a powerful winter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A snowplow drives through Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A person walks in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NYACK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A man walks his dog in heavy falling snow on Main Street in the village of Nyack, New York, a suburb north of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

A worker attempts to clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

