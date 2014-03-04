Snowstorms strike again
A large snowball fight breaks out on The Mall in Washington March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Two women bundle up against the cold in New York's Times Square, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People return home after cross-country skiing during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Pedestrians try to keep warm in a morning snow shower in downtown Washington March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeannette Ibrahim (L) photographs the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People walk near the U.S. Capitol in early morning snow in Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Snow covers the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A work crew clears ice and snow from steps at an apartment complex in Arlington, Virginia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People get into a scarce taxicab during a blizzard in Washington March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Pedestrians walk during morning snow in downtown Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A worker clears snow from a sidewalk outside the White House in Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A snow sweeper attempts to keep a street open in front of the U.S. Capitol during a blizzard in Washington March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman prepares her umbrella before leaving a subway station to head out into the snow in downtown Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Traffic and pedestrians are sparse during a snowy morning rush hour in downtown Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Marine Corps War Memorial is seen during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
