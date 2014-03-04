Edition:
Snowstorms strike again

<p>A large snowball fight breaks out on The Mall in Washington March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Two women bundle up against the cold in New York's Times Square, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>People return home after cross-country skiing during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Pedestrians try to keep warm in a morning snow shower in downtown Washington March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Jeannette Ibrahim (L) photographs the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>People walk near the U.S. Capitol in early morning snow in Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Snow covers the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A work crew clears ice and snow from steps at an apartment complex in Arlington, Virginia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>People get into a scarce taxicab during a blizzard in Washington March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk during morning snow in downtown Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A worker clears snow from a sidewalk outside the White House in Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A snow sweeper attempts to keep a street open in front of the U.S. Capitol during a blizzard in Washington March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A woman prepares her umbrella before leaving a subway station to head out into the snow in downtown Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Traffic and pedestrians are sparse during a snowy morning rush hour in downtown Washington, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>The Marine Corps War Memorial is seen during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

