Pictures | Mon May 14, 2012

Soccer fans gone wild

<p>Fenerbahce soccer fans clash with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

Fenerbahce soccer fans clash with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Monday, May 14, 2012

Fenerbahce soccer fans clash with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A Fenerbahce soccer fan lies on the pitch unconscious during clashes with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

A Fenerbahce soccer fan lies on the pitch unconscious during clashes with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Monday, May 14, 2012

A Fenerbahce soccer fan lies on the pitch unconscious during clashes with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field after the team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field after the team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field after the team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>A soccer fan runs in front of burning seats during a Greek Super League soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

A soccer fan runs in front of burning seats during a Greek Super League soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Monday, May 14, 2012

A soccer fan runs in front of burning seats during a Greek Super League soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Fans of Egypt's Zamalek invade the pitch during their African Champions League soccer match against Tunisia?s Club Africain at Cairo stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Fans of Egypt's Zamalek invade the pitch during their African Champions League soccer match against Tunisia?s Club Africain at Cairo stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, May 14, 2012

Fans of Egypt's Zamalek invade the pitch during their African Champions League soccer match against Tunisia?s Club Africain at Cairo stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro try to break the tribune fence during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield after they learned that a fellow fan died outside the stadium in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro try to break the tribune fence during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield after they learned that a fellow fan died outside the stadium in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011....more

Monday, May 14, 2012

Supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro try to break the tribune fence during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield after they learned that a fellow fan died outside the stadium in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Bursaspor fans throw seats to the rival tribunes prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Bursaspor fans throw seats to the rival tribunes prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Bursaspor fans throw seats to the rival tribunes prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field at the end of the Turkish Super League, Super Final soccer match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field at the end of the Turkish Super League, Super Final soccer match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad...more

Monday, May 14, 2012

Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field at the end of the Turkish Super League, Super Final soccer match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Croatia's fans run to escape a fire caused by a flammable device thrown at them during a Euro 2012 Group F qualifying soccer match against Greece at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

Croatia's fans run to escape a fire caused by a flammable device thrown at them during a Euro 2012 Group F qualifying soccer match against Greece at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Monday, May 14, 2012

Croatia's fans run to escape a fire caused by a flammable device thrown at them during a Euro 2012 Group F qualifying soccer match against Greece at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

<p>Fans are seen amidst smoke during the Greek Cup final soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

Fans are seen amidst smoke during the Greek Cup final soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Monday, May 14, 2012

Fans are seen amidst smoke during the Greek Cup final soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Red Cross personnel arrive to attend to a wounded football fan after clashes between fans during a Lebanon Football Championship match between Safa and Najmeh, in Sidon, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho </p>

Red Cross personnel arrive to attend to a wounded football fan after clashes between fans during a Lebanon Football Championship match between Safa and Najmeh, in Sidon, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Monday, May 14, 2012

Red Cross personnel arrive to attend to a wounded football fan after clashes between fans during a Lebanon Football Championship match between Safa and Najmeh, in Sidon, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

<p>Bursaspor fans clash with police before the Turkish Super League soccer match between Bursaspor and Besiktas in Bursa, western Turkey, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Bursaspor fans clash with police before the Turkish Super League soccer match between Bursaspor and Besiktas in Bursa, western Turkey, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Bursaspor fans clash with police before the Turkish Super League soccer match between Bursaspor and Besiktas in Bursa, western Turkey, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Argentine police hose down supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro during clashes at the team's Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Argentine police hose down supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro during clashes at the team's Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Argentine police hose down supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro during clashes at the team's Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A supporter (bottom) of Serbia's soccer team is arrested by police officers during a clash outside the Luigi Ferraris stadium after the suspension of the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Italy in Genoa, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A supporter (bottom) of Serbia's soccer team is arrested by police officers during a clash outside the Luigi Ferraris stadium after the suspension of the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Italy in Genoa, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer more

Monday, May 14, 2012

A supporter (bottom) of Serbia's soccer team is arrested by police officers during a clash outside the Luigi Ferraris stadium after the suspension of the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Italy in Genoa, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Bursaspor fans throw seats at rival fans prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Bursaspor fans throw seats at rival fans prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, May 14, 2012

Bursaspor fans throw seats at rival fans prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>An Egyptian policeman helps his colleague during clashes with Fans of Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis at the African Champions League semi-final soccer match against Egyptian club Al-Ahly in Cairo Stadium, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

An Egyptian policeman helps his colleague during clashes with Fans of Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis at the African Champions League semi-final soccer match against Egyptian club Al-Ahly in Cairo Stadium, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more

Monday, May 14, 2012

An Egyptian policeman helps his colleague during clashes with Fans of Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis at the African Champions League semi-final soccer match against Egyptian club Al-Ahly in Cairo Stadium, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Olympique Marseille fans gather as they attempt to confront Paris St Germain fans at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson</p>

Olympique Marseille fans gather as they attempt to confront Paris St Germain fans at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Monday, May 14, 2012

Olympique Marseille fans gather as they attempt to confront Paris St Germain fans at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

<p>An injured youth is assisted by Al Wehdat fans after clashes with riot police following the team's Champions League soccer match against Al Faisali at the King Hussein Sporting City Stadium in Amman, December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An injured youth is assisted by Al Wehdat fans after clashes with riot police following the team's Champions League soccer match against Al Faisali at the King Hussein Sporting City Stadium in Amman, December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 14, 2012

An injured youth is assisted by Al Wehdat fans after clashes with riot police following the team's Champions League soccer match against Al Faisali at the King Hussein Sporting City Stadium in Amman, December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A view of the field after fans of Egypt's Zamalek invaded the pitch during their African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against Tunisia's Club Africain at Cairo Stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A view of the field after fans of Egypt's Zamalek invaded the pitch during their African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against Tunisia's Club Africain at Cairo Stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, May 14, 2012

A view of the field after fans of Egypt's Zamalek invaded the pitch during their African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against Tunisia's Club Africain at Cairo Stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Seats areset on fire after a Greek Super League soccer match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

Seats areset on fire after a Greek Super League soccer match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Monday, May 14, 2012

Seats areset on fire after a Greek Super League soccer match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

