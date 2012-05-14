Soccer fans gone wild
Fenerbahce soccer fans clash with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Fenerbahce soccer fans clash with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Fenerbahce soccer fan lies on the pitch unconscious during clashes with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Fenerbahce soccer fan lies on the pitch unconscious during clashes with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field after the team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field after the team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A soccer fan runs in front of burning seats during a Greek Super League soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A soccer fan runs in front of burning seats during a Greek Super League soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Fans of Egypt's Zamalek invade the pitch during their African Champions League soccer match against Tunisia?s Club Africain at Cairo stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Fans of Egypt's Zamalek invade the pitch during their African Champions League soccer match against Tunisia?s Club Africain at Cairo stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro try to break the tribune fence during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield after they learned that a fellow fan died outside the stadium in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011....more
Supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro try to break the tribune fence during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield after they learned that a fellow fan died outside the stadium in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Bursaspor fans throw seats to the rival tribunes prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Bursaspor fans throw seats to the rival tribunes prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field at the end of the Turkish Super League, Super Final soccer match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad...more
Riot police take cover as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field at the end of the Turkish Super League, Super Final soccer match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Croatia's fans run to escape a fire caused by a flammable device thrown at them during a Euro 2012 Group F qualifying soccer match against Greece at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Croatia's fans run to escape a fire caused by a flammable device thrown at them during a Euro 2012 Group F qualifying soccer match against Greece at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus near Athens, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
Fans are seen amidst smoke during the Greek Cup final soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Fans are seen amidst smoke during the Greek Cup final soccer match at Olympic stadium in Athens, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Red Cross personnel arrive to attend to a wounded football fan after clashes between fans during a Lebanon Football Championship match between Safa and Najmeh, in Sidon, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Red Cross personnel arrive to attend to a wounded football fan after clashes between fans during a Lebanon Football Championship match between Safa and Najmeh, in Sidon, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Bursaspor fans clash with police before the Turkish Super League soccer match between Bursaspor and Besiktas in Bursa, western Turkey, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Bursaspor fans clash with police before the Turkish Super League soccer match between Bursaspor and Besiktas in Bursa, western Turkey, May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Argentine police hose down supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro during clashes at the team's Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Argentine police hose down supporters of San Lorenzo de Almagro during clashes at the team's Argentine First Division soccer match against Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires, March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter (bottom) of Serbia's soccer team is arrested by police officers during a clash outside the Luigi Ferraris stadium after the suspension of the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Italy in Genoa, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer more
A supporter (bottom) of Serbia's soccer team is arrested by police officers during a clash outside the Luigi Ferraris stadium after the suspension of the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Italy in Genoa, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Bursaspor fans throw seats at rival fans prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Bursaspor fans throw seats at rival fans prior to the Turkish Super League soccer match between Besiktas and Bursaspor in Istanbul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An Egyptian policeman helps his colleague during clashes with Fans of Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis at the African Champions League semi-final soccer match against Egyptian club Al-Ahly in Cairo Stadium, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
An Egyptian policeman helps his colleague during clashes with Fans of Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis at the African Champions League semi-final soccer match against Egyptian club Al-Ahly in Cairo Stadium, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Olympique Marseille fans gather as they attempt to confront Paris St Germain fans at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Olympique Marseille fans gather as they attempt to confront Paris St Germain fans at the Saint Charles train station in Marseille, October 25, 2009. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
An injured youth is assisted by Al Wehdat fans after clashes with riot police following the team's Champions League soccer match against Al Faisali at the King Hussein Sporting City Stadium in Amman, December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured youth is assisted by Al Wehdat fans after clashes with riot police following the team's Champions League soccer match against Al Faisali at the King Hussein Sporting City Stadium in Amman, December 10, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of the field after fans of Egypt's Zamalek invaded the pitch during their African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against Tunisia's Club Africain at Cairo Stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A view of the field after fans of Egypt's Zamalek invaded the pitch during their African Champions League (CAF) soccer match against Tunisia's Club Africain at Cairo Stadium, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Seats areset on fire after a Greek Super League soccer match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Seats areset on fire after a Greek Super League soccer match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos at Olympic stadium in Athens, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Next Slideshows
London 1948
Revisiting the venues of the 1948 London Olympics.
NHL playoff action
Highlights from the road to the Stanley Cup.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.