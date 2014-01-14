Sochi from the sky
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the Olympic Park under construction in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. The view shows (clockwise from R, top) the "Fisht" Olympic Stadium, the "Shayba" Arena, the "Bolshoy" Ice Dome, the "Ice Cube" Curling center, the "Adler Arena" and the "Iceberg" Skating Palace. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows hotels and residential houses recently constructed for the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows (R, top-bottom) the Olympic Park under construction, the Main Media Center building and the Adler thermal electric power station in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the Main Media Center building (bottom) in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the Olympic Park (R) under construction and the Olympic Village (C, bottom) in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows a newly-built railway station near the Olympic Park in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the Olympic Park under construction in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows an Orthodox cathedral under construction in Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows a power line outside the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows a newly-built railway station "Adler" in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Shayba" Arena at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Adler Arena" (bottom) and the Sochi Medals Plaza (L, top) at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows AZIMUT Hotel Resort and SPA Sochi in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Iceberg" Skating Palace (top) and the Sochi Medals Plaza (bottom) at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee headquarters (R) and the Russian Seasons Hotel Sochi in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Ice Cube" Curling center at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the Formula One paddocks, building and the circuit under construction near the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Bolshoy" Ice Dome at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An aerial view from a helicopter shows residential houses in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
