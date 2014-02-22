Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 22, 2014 | 3:20pm EST

Sochi in sequence

<p>Chile's Eugenio Claro clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Chile's Eugenio Claro clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Chile's Eugenio Claro clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 26
<p>Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 26
<p>Britain's pilot Lamin Deen and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Britain's pilot Lamin Deen and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Britain's pilot Lamin Deen and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
3 / 26
<p>France's Anne-Sophie Barthet clears a gate during the second run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

France's Anne-Sophie Barthet clears a gate during the second run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, February 22, 2014

France's Anne-Sophie Barthet clears a gate during the second run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
4 / 26
<p>Spain's Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Spain's Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Spain's Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 26
<p>Sophie Caldwell of the U.S. prepares before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Sophie Caldwell of the U.S. prepares before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Sophie Caldwell of the U.S. prepares before the start of the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 26
<p>Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 26
<p>Iran's Mohammad Kiyadarbandsari speeds down the course during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Iran's Mohammad Kiyadarbandsari speeds down the course during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Iran's Mohammad Kiyadarbandsari speeds down the course during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 26
<p>Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
9 / 26
<p>Germany's Anke Wischnewski speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Anke Wischnewski speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Germany's Anke Wischnewski speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
10 / 26
<p>Gracie Gold of the U.S. practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Gracie Gold of the U.S. practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Gracie Gold of the U.S. practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 26
<p>Sweden's Emma Wiken skis during the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Sweden's Emma Wiken skis during the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Sweden's Emma Wiken skis during the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
12 / 26
<p>Australia's pilot Heath Spence (front) and Duncan Harvey speed down the track during the men's two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Australia's pilot Heath Spence (front) and Duncan Harvey speed down the track during the men's two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Australia's pilot Heath Spence (front) and Duncan Harvey speed down the track during the men's two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
13 / 26
<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air in his trial jump during a qualifying session for the men's ski jumping large hill individual event during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air in his trial jump during a qualifying session for the men's ski jumping large hill individual event during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air in his trial jump during a qualifying session for the men's ski jumping large hill individual event during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
14 / 26
<p>Joji Kato of Japan (TOP) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Joji Kato of Japan (TOP) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Joji Kato of Japan (TOP) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
15 / 26
<p>Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
16 / 26
<p>Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 26
<p>Canada's Sarah Reid speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Canada's Sarah Reid speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Sarah Reid speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
18 / 26
<p>Sugar Todd of the U.S. (TOP) and Anastasia Bucsis of Canada compete in race two of the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Sugar Todd of the U.S. (TOP) and Anastasia Bucsis of Canada compete in race two of the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Sugar Todd of the U.S. (TOP) and Anastasia Bucsis of Canada compete in race two of the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
19 / 26
<p>Julia Kykkaenen from Finland soars through the air during the women's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Julia Kykkaenen from Finland soars through the air during the women's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kai...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Julia Kykkaenen from Finland soars through the air during the women's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 26
<p>Mao Asada of Japan competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mao Asada of Japan competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Mao Asada of Japan competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 26
<p>Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 26
<p>Japanese figure skater Tatsuki Machida practises in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Japanese figure skater Tatsuki Machida practises in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Japanese figure skater Tatsuki Machida practises in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 26
<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
24 / 26
<p>Germany's Tim Tscharnke skis during the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Germany's Tim Tscharnke skis during the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Germany's Tim Tscharnke skis during the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
25 / 26
<p>Players from the Swedish women's national ice hockey team take part in a training session at the Shayba Arena in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Players from the Swedish women's national ice hockey team take part in a training session at the Shayba Arena in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Players from the Swedish women's national ice hockey team take part in a training session at the Shayba Arena in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Best of Sochi - Day 15

Best of Sochi - Day 15

Next Slideshows

Best of Sochi - Day 15

Best of Sochi - Day 15

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 22 2014
Photos of the Week

Photos of the Week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 21 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 14

Best of Sochi - Day 14

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 21 2014
Truce in Ukraine

Truce in Ukraine

Ukraine's opposition leaders sign an EU-mediated peace deal with President Viktor Yanukovich.

Feb 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast