Sochi still under construction
Construction workers are pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Construction workers are pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A volunteer walks past a construction site with an unfinished building under a cover decorated with drawings of windows in Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A volunteer walks past a construction site with an unfinished building under a cover decorated with drawings of windows in Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Construction workers work at the pavement at an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Construction workers work at the pavement at an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A worker carries material into an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker carries material into an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Construction workers work at the pavement of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Construction workers work at the pavement of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Workers move furniture outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Workers move furniture outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Furniture and lamps are piled up next to the reception area of an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Furniture and lamps are piled up next to the reception area of an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker moves coat stands outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker moves coat stands outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A construction worker is pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A construction worker is pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
The entrance of what was supposed to be a shopping mall is seen in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The entrance of what was supposed to be a shopping mall is seen in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An empty tent for the "guest delivery service" volunteers is pictured at the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An empty tent for the "guest delivery service" volunteers is pictured at the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An electric cable covered in ice is pictured at the back entrance of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael...more
An electric cable covered in ice is pictured at the back entrance of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A worker carries construction materials past the main souvenir store in the Olympic Park, ahead of the start of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A worker carries construction materials past the main souvenir store in the Olympic Park, ahead of the start of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A reception sign is seen on a window at an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A reception sign is seen on a window at an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker stands in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A worker stands in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A broken tile is pictured as a guest walks into a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A broken tile is pictured as a guest walks into a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker finishes work on steps outside a restaurant as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A worker finishes work on steps outside a restaurant as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Furniture is pictured in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Furniture is pictured in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A worker walks near a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A worker walks near a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A worker tries to fix a street lamp in front of a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A worker tries to fix a street lamp in front of a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Northeast digs out
The U.S. Northeast is walloped by a winter storm again, with up to a foot of snow expected in New England.
Ice storm hits Slovenia
Snow and ice has paralyzed Slovenia, bringing down trees, cutting power from 50,000 homes and causing millions in damage.
In the land of Niger
Niger is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium and one of the poorest countries on earth.
Celebrities turned politicians
Entertainers who have found a second career in the world of politics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.