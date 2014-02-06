Edition:
Sochi still under construction

<p>Construction workers are pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A volunteer walks past a construction site with an unfinished building under a cover decorated with drawings of windows in Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Construction workers work at the pavement at an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A worker carries material into an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Construction workers work at the pavement of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Workers move furniture outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Furniture and lamps are piled up next to the reception area of an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A worker moves coat stands outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A construction worker is pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>The entrance of what was supposed to be a shopping mall is seen in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>An empty tent for the "guest delivery service" volunteers is pictured at the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>An electric cable covered in ice is pictured at the back entrance of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A worker carries construction materials past the main souvenir store in the Olympic Park, ahead of the start of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A reception sign is seen on a window at an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A worker stands in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A broken tile is pictured as a guest walks into a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A worker finishes work on steps outside a restaurant as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>Furniture is pictured in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A worker walks near a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

<p>A worker tries to fix a street lamp in front of a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Thursday, February 06, 2014

