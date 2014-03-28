Sochi stray dogs arrive in U.S.
Two of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia are brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. The homeless dogs were displaced during the recent Winter Olympics in Sochi and brought in via a partnership...more
Two of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia are brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. The homeless dogs were displaced during the recent Winter Olympics in Sochi and brought in via a partnership by the Humane Society International and the WARL. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is photographed while awaiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is photographed while awaiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The passport of one of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) is shown in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The passport of one of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) is shown in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Humane Society International's Kelly O'Meara smiles as she brings in one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Humane Society International's Kelly O'Meara smiles as she brings in one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia gets a treat while waiting to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia gets a treat while waiting to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of the ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia is brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volunteer Miles Gray gives a treat to one of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waiting to be brought into the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
One of ten dogs transported from Sochi, Russia waits to be brought in to the Washington Animal Rescue League (WARL) in Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Most Facebook fans
Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?
Most risky cities
The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.
Hip, young and in Kabul
Despite decades of conflict in Afghanistan, and several recent militant attacks, the country's capital Kabul is home to a vibrant youth scene of musicians,...
For sale, by machine
Unusual products for sale in automated vending machines.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.