Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 30, 2014 | 9:40am EST

Sochi: Then and now

<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
1 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
2 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
3 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
5 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, January 30, 2014

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Super Bowl XLVIII media day

Super Bowl XLVIII media day

Next Slideshows

Super Bowl XLVIII media day

Super Bowl XLVIII media day

Media day ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey.

Jan 28 2014
Countdown to Sochi

Countdown to Sochi

The Russian city prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Jan 28 2014
Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highs and lows of the Australian Open.

Jan 27 2014
Security in Sochi

Security in Sochi

From police to Cossacks, a look at the "ring of steel" around Sochi.

Jan 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast