Sochi's indigenous people
Circassian men wearing traditional clothes pose for a photograph in a tea field during the visit of a delegation of diaspora Circassians in Golovinka, near Sochi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A delegation of diaspora Circassians pose for a family photograph at a waterfall in Bolshoy Kichmay, Greater Sochi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A memorial plaque shows the names of members of the Teshu (Teshev) family who died during the Stalin era of Soviet rule in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Boys in traditional dress look at the audience from backstage before a dance performance for diaspora Circassians in Bolshoy Kichmay, in Greater Sochi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Diaspora Circassians watch a traditional dance performance in a cultural centre in Bolshoy Kichmay in Greater Sochi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Circassian villager Madin Chachukh watches a rehearsal of the local children's folklore dance ensemble in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Circassian man from the diaspora looks at local artwork at a museum in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A diaspora Circassian takes a photograph of local artwork at a museum in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Circassian men talk during a visit of a delegation of diaspora Circassians at a tourist lodge in Golovinka, outside Sochi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Circassian villager and former Soviet army correspondent and writer Madin Chachukh stands on his front porch in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Circassian Anzaur Alyal poses for a portrait in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman in traditional dress welcomes a delegation of diaspora Circassians with a traditional bread and salt dish as they visit a school in Bolshoy Kichmay, Greater Sochi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Circassian villager Ashirkhan Chachukh, 82, and her great-grand daughter Saira, 4, sit in the living room of their house in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013.
Circassian villager Ashirkhan Chachukh, 82, and her great-grand daughter Saira, 4, sit in the living room of their house in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013. "The Olympic Games are far away, they don't concern me. The only thing I wish is that they pass peacefully. God forbid, only no war! Then everything is good" Chachukh said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Circassian villager Ais Tlyf poses for a photograph in his kitchen in Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 20, 2013.
Circassian villager Ais Tlyf poses for a photograph in his kitchen in Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 20, 2013. "The clan of my ancestors settled on this plain in the mountains in 1872 along with other Circassian families. It was long after the end of the Russian Caucasian war when hostilities had ceased and the Russians dismantled their military fort that used to be here," Tlyf said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The painted wall of a guest house is seen in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Russian made Lada car displays a Circassian symbol on its rear window in Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Circassian villager and former Soviet army correspondent and writer Madin Chachukh walks down the main road in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013.
Circassian villager and former Soviet army correspondent and writer Madin Chachukh walks down the main road in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013. "As every small nation, the biggest threat we face today, is the loss of our language and subsequently our culture. There are only very few of us left, too few. We wish the government gave us money to help us preserve our language. Its loss would be a tragedy. I fear it will eventually happen, but we have to slow down this process" Chachukh said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Animal farmers Indris Chachukh (L) and Zoya Chachukh, the last two villagers who still perform this trade, stand in Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Circassian villager chops wood in Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Circassian villager Muzarbek Teshu attends to his bee hives in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 20, 2013.
Circassian villager Muzarbek Teshu attends to his bee hives in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 20, 2013. Teshu, who inherited a beekeeping business from his father and produces his own wine, lives mostly off the produce he makes. Historically, honey making has been one of the main trades the Circassian people have been known for, Teshu said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Local Circassian men wearing traditional clothes watch a welcome ceremony for diaspora Circassians at a tourist lodge in Golovinka, outside Sochi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Trout swim in a pond in the garden of a guest house in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013.
Trout swim in a pond in the garden of a guest house in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi, October 26, 2013. Tkhagapsh is one of the few remaining settlements in the Sochi region, that mainly consists of ethnic Circassians. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Circassian villager Muzarbek Teshu poses for a photograph as he attends to his bee hives in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 20, 2013.
Circassian villager Muzarbek Teshu poses for a photograph as he attends to his bee hives in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 20, 2013. Teshu, who inherited a beekeeping business from his father and produces his own wine, lives mostly off the produce he makes. Historically, honey making has been one of the main trades the Circassian people have been know for, Teshu said. Tkhagapsh is one of the few remaining settlements in the Sochi region, that mainly consists of ethnic Circassians. Circassians are a people indigenous to the North Caucasus region, most of whom were scattered across the globe by a 19th century tsarist military campaign that caused the deaths of huge numbers. Many Circassians have called for the killings to be recognised as genocide, and have campaigned against the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, set to take place in the very same broad valleys and mountain slopes they say hold the bones of their ancestors. Picture taken October 20, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 25 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'SOCHI'S INDIGENOUS PEOPLE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'SOCHI INDIGENOUS'
Circassian villager Madin Chachukh walks past a traditional four-legged storage house in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 26, 2013.
Circassian villager Madin Chachukh walks past a traditional four-legged storage house in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 26, 2013. "As every small nation, the biggest threat we face today, is the loss of our language and subsequently our culture. There are only very few of us left, too few. We wish the government gave us money to help us preserve our language. Its loss would be a tragedy. I fear it will eventually happen, but we have to slow down this process," Chachukh said. Tkhagapsh is one of the few remaining settlements in the Sochi region, that mainly consists of ethnic Circassians. Circassians are a people indigenous to the North Caucasus region, most of whom were scattered across the globe by a 19th century tsarist military campaign that caused the deaths of huge numbers. Many Circassians have called for the killings to be recognised as genocide, and have campaigned against the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, set to take place in the very same broad valleys and mountain slopes they say hold the bones of their ancestors. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 26 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'SOCHI'S INDIGENOUS PEOPLE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'SOCHI INDIGENOUS'
The village of Tkhagapsh is seen in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 26, 2013.
The village of Tkhagapsh is seen in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 26, 2013. Tkhagapsh is one of the few remaining settlements in the Sochi region, that mainly consists of ethnic Circassians. Circassians are a people indigenous to the North Caucasus region, most of whom were scattered across the globe by a 19th century tsarist military campaign that caused the deaths of huge numbers. Many Circassians have called for the killings to be recognised as genocide, and have campaigned against the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, set to take place in the very same broad valleys and mountain slopes they say hold the bones of their ancestors. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 28 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'SOCHI'S INDIGENOUS PEOPLE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'SOCHI INDIGENOUS'
A Circassian villager walks past a cow at dusk in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 26, 2013.
A Circassian villager walks past a cow at dusk in the village of Tkhagapsh in the Lazerevskoye district of Sochi October 26, 2013. Tkhagapsh is one of the few remaining settlements in the Sochi region, that mainly consists of ethnic Circassians. Circassians are a people indigenous to the North Caucasus region, most of whom were scattered across the globe by a 19th century tsarist military campaign that caused the deaths of huge numbers. Many Circassians have called for the killings to be recognised as genocide, and have campaigned against the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, set to take place in the very same broad valleys and mountain slopes they say hold the bones of their ancestors. Picture taken October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SOCIETY ANIMALS) . ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 27 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'SOCHI'S INDIGENOUS PEOPLE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'SOCHI INDIGENOUS'
