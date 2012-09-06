Solar flares

A long filament of solar material that had been hovering in the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, erupts out into space at 4:36 p.m. EDT on August 31, 2012. The coronal mass ejection, or CME, traveled at over 900 miles per second. The CME did not travel directly toward Earth, but did connect with Earth's magnetic environment, causing aurora to appear on the night of September 3, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/SDO