Solar flares

<p>A long filament of solar material that had been hovering in the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, erupts out into space at 4:36 p.m. EDT on August 31, 2012. The coronal mass ejection, or CME, traveled at over 900 miles per second. The CME did not travel directly toward Earth, but did connect with Earth's magnetic environment, causing aurora to appear on the night of September 3, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/SDO</p>

A long filament of solar material that had been hovering in the Sun's atmosphere, the corona, erupts out into space at 4:36 p.m. EDT on August 31, 2012. The coronal mass ejection, or CME, traveled at over 900 miles per second. The CME did not travel directly toward Earth, but did connect with Earth's magnetic environment, causing aurora to appear on the night of September 3, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/GSFC/SDO

<p>Images of filament on the Sun are shown in various wavelengths of light on August 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/AIA/GSFC</p>

<p>The sun is pictured shortly before releasing an X-class flare on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>The sun is pictured shortly before releasing an X-class flare on July 12, 2012. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>The sun erupts with a large solar flare on March 6, 2012. The flare was categorized as an X5.4. REUTERS/NASA/SD0/AIA</p>

<p>The Sun's activity as a strong geomagnetic storm races from the Sun toward Earth on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/SOHO/NASA</p>

<p>The sun erupts with one of the largest solar flares of this solar cycle in this multi-colored NASA photo taken March 6, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/SD0/AIA</p>

<p>The Sun's activity as a strong geomagnetic storm races from the Sun toward Earth on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA</p>

<p>The Sun's activity as a strong geomagnetic storm races from the Sun toward Earth on March 8, 2012. REUTERS/SDO/NASA</p>

<p>An M8.7 class flare in a photo released by NASA January 23, 2012. The flare shown here in teal is the color typically used to show light in the 131 Angstrom wavelength, a wavelength in which it is easy to view solar flares. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/AIA</p>

<p>A Coronal Mass Ejection as viewed by the Solar Dynamics Observatory on June 7, 2011. The Sun unleashed an M-2 (medium-sized) solar flare, an S1-class (minor) radiation storm and a spectacular coronal mass ejection from sunspot complex 1226-1227. The large cloud of particles mushroomed up and fell back down looking as if it covered an area of almost half the solar surface. REUTERS/NASA/SDO</p>

<p>A large X2 flare from the Sun taken on February 15, 2011 in extreme ultraviolet light enlarged and superimposed on SOHO's C2 coronagraph for the same period. It was the largest flare in over four years. The coronagraph shows the faint edge of a "halo" coronal mass ejection as it races away from the Sun and heads towards Earth. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>Solar activity in an image taken October 28, 2003. The coronal mass ejection was one of the strongest ever detected since scientists started measuring the phenomena. REUTERS/Nasa/ESA Soho RC/GN</p>

<p>Solar activity in an image taken October 28, 2003. REUTERS/Nasa/ESA Soho RC/GN</p>

<p>Aurora Australis, or "Southern Lights", produced by four solar flares and a pair of powerful magnetic gas clouds spawned in a monster sunspot, glow in the sky over the town of Glenn Ourua in New Zealand, April 1, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A photograph taken by George Simnet, a solar physicist at the University of Birmingham, shows the Sun "sneezing" a huge bubble of hydrogen gas, as seen by the SOHO explorer, a joint NASA-European Space Agency project. Photo taken in 1997. REUTERS/Handout </p>

