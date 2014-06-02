Solar-powered plane
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland June 2, 2014. The aircraft, which was unveiled April 9, weighs 2.4 tons with a wingspan of 72 meters (236...more
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft lands during its maiden flight in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Solar Impulse co-founder Bertrand Piccard (L) congratulates German test pilot Markus Scherdel (R) after steering the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A spotter takes a picture of the Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft (not pictured) as the sun rises during its maiden flight in Payerne, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Ground crew staff push the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft back into its hangar after its maiden flight in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
German test pilot Markus Scherdel prepares for take-off in the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
German test pilot Markus Scherdel (C) poses with Solar Impulse co-founders Andre Borschberg (R) and Bertrand Piccard after taking the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft on its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis...more
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg performs a low altitude go-round procedure with the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype aircraft during a test flight at Payerne airport April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane test pilot Markus Scherdel of Germany prepares for a test flight at Payerne airport April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane is being prepared for a test flight at Payerne airport April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg steers the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype during a test flight at Payerne airport April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane during its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport, Switzerland, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane is seen in the firm's hangar in Payerne, July 1, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane at sunrise during the plane's first night flight attempt near Payerne airport, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane touch down after his first flight over Payerne, April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Pool/Fabrice Coffrini
The Solar Impulse, a solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane, is prepared for its first night flight attempt at Payerne airport, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
Solar Impulse's solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane stands still after its first successful night flight attempt at Payerne airport, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Solar Impulse Chief Executive Andre Borschberg (R) and President Bertrand Piccard celebrate after the first successful night flight attempt at Payerne, airport July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Dominique Favre/Pool
German test pilot Markus Scherdel, steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane during his first flight in front of the Swiss Alps, April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Technicians and mechanics stand beside the solar-powered 61 metres (200 feet) wingspan Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane on a tarmac at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The new Solar Impulse 2 aircraft is pulled out of its base for the first time for tests with solar panels in Payerne April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse Bertrand Piccard, sits with electrodes attached to his head in the cockpit of a transatlantic 72 hour flight simulation at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A medic connects electrodes to the head of Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse before the start of a transatlantic 72 hour flight simulation at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bertrand Piccard (C) pilot and co-founder of Solar Impulse receives an injection from a medic before the start of a transatlantic 72 hour flight simulation at the airport in Duebendorf near Zurich December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The suit and boots of Solar Impulse project CEO and pilot Andre Borschberg are pictured before take-off at Payerne airport May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Ground staff prepare the solar-powered HB-SIA Solar Impulse prototype aircraft before a test flight at Payerne airport early morning April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Solar Impulse's Chief Executive Officer and pilot Andre Borschberg flies in the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype airplane above Lake Leman near Vevey during a test flight from its base in Payerne to Geneva International airport September 21, 2010....more
Staff push the solar-powered HB-SIA prototype after it successful landing on the tarmac of Cointrin International airport in Geneva September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A helicopter flies over the solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane steered by German test pilot Markus Scherdel, during his first flight over Payerne April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
