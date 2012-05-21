Solar ring of fire
An annular solar eclipse is seen from a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event on Sunday - an annular eclipse that will dim the skies over parts of Asia and...more
An annular solar eclipse is seen from a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event on Sunday - an annular eclipse that will dim the skies over parts of Asia and North America, briefly turning the sun into a blazing ring of fire. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People observe an annular eclipse at Taipei Astronomical Museum May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People observe an annular eclipse at Taipei Astronomical Museum May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch a rare annular eclipse dim the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch a rare annular eclipse dim the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The moon passes between the sun and the earth behind a windmill near Albuquerque, New Mexico May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The moon passes between the sun and the earth behind a windmill near Albuquerque, New Mexico May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein from Santa Clarita, California, prepares his camera to photograph an annular eclipse in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein from Santa Clarita, California, prepares his camera to photograph an annular eclipse in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An annular eclipse is seen at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An annular eclipse is seen at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An eclipse is seen near the Oriental Pearl Tower at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
An eclipse is seen near the Oriental Pearl Tower at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man watches through a telescope as the moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Victory Park in Pasadena, California May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man watches through a telescope as the moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Victory Park in Pasadena, California May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People watch as a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch as a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A girl observes an annular eclipse with her mother at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A girl observes an annular eclipse with her mother at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man practices taichi during an eclipse at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man practices taichi during an eclipse at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A tourist watches an annular eclipse through a solar viewer in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A tourist watches an annular eclipse through a solar viewer in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A view of an annular solar eclipse from Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A view of an annular solar eclipse from Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A helicopter returning from the Sunflower wildfire passes in front of the solar eclipse over Payson, Arizona, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Robbins
A helicopter returning from the Sunflower wildfire passes in front of the solar eclipse over Payson, Arizona, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Robbins
School children observe an annular eclipse with solar viewers at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
School children observe an annular eclipse with solar viewers at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Shirts depicting an eclipse are sold by vendors before a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, in the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Shirts depicting an eclipse are sold by vendors before a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, in the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
Til death do us bark
Scenes from a canine bridal shower.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Where Haiti and the Dominican meet
Poverty along the border that divides the island of Hispaniola.
Scenescapes
Stunning views of city and country from around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.