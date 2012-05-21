Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 21, 2012 | 9:30am EDT

Solar ring of fire

<p>An annular solar eclipse is seen from a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event on Sunday - an annular eclipse that will dim the skies over parts of Asia and North America, briefly turning the sun into a blazing ring of fire. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

An annular solar eclipse is seen from a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event on Sunday - an annular eclipse that will dim the skies over parts of Asia and...more

Monday, May 21, 2012

An annular solar eclipse is seen from a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. The sun and moon will align over the earth in a rare astronomical event on Sunday - an annular eclipse that will dim the skies over parts of Asia and North America, briefly turning the sun into a blazing ring of fire. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
1 / 20
<p>People observe an annular eclipse at Taipei Astronomical Museum May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

People observe an annular eclipse at Taipei Astronomical Museum May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Monday, May 21, 2012

People observe an annular eclipse at Taipei Astronomical Museum May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
2 / 20
<p>A rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

A rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, May 21, 2012

A rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
3 / 20
<p>People watch a rare annular eclipse dim the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

People watch a rare annular eclipse dim the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, May 21, 2012

People watch a rare annular eclipse dim the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
4 / 20
<p>The moon passes between the sun and the earth behind a windmill near Albuquerque, New Mexico May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

The moon passes between the sun and the earth behind a windmill near Albuquerque, New Mexico May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, May 21, 2012

The moon passes between the sun and the earth behind a windmill near Albuquerque, New Mexico May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
<p>Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein from Santa Clarita, California, prepares his camera to photograph an annular eclipse in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein from Santa Clarita, California, prepares his camera to photograph an annular eclipse in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, May 21, 2012

Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein from Santa Clarita, California, prepares his camera to photograph an annular eclipse in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
6 / 20
<p>An annular eclipse is seen at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

An annular eclipse is seen at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, May 21, 2012

An annular eclipse is seen at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
7 / 20
<p>School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, May 21, 2012

School children using solar viewers lie down on a lawn as they observe an annular eclipse at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
8 / 20
<p>An eclipse is seen near the Oriental Pearl Tower at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

An eclipse is seen near the Oriental Pearl Tower at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, May 21, 2012

An eclipse is seen near the Oriental Pearl Tower at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
9 / 20
<p>A man watches through a telescope as the moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Victory Park in Pasadena, California May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A man watches through a telescope as the moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Victory Park in Pasadena, California May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, May 21, 2012

A man watches through a telescope as the moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Victory Park in Pasadena, California May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 20
<p>People watch as a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

People watch as a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, May 21, 2012

People watch as a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, as the sun and moon align for "ring of fire" spectacle over the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 20
<p>A girl observes an annular eclipse with her mother at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

A girl observes an annular eclipse with her mother at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, May 21, 2012

A girl observes an annular eclipse with her mother at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man practices taichi during an eclipse at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A man practices taichi during an eclipse at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, May 21, 2012

A man practices taichi during an eclipse at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
13 / 20
<p>A tourist watches an annular eclipse through a solar viewer in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A tourist watches an annular eclipse through a solar viewer in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, May 21, 2012

A tourist watches an annular eclipse through a solar viewer in Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
14 / 20
<p>A view of an annular solar eclipse from Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

A view of an annular solar eclipse from Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, May 21, 2012

A view of an annular solar eclipse from Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
15 / 20
<p>A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, May 21, 2012

A woman films an eclipse at a rooftop of the Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
16 / 20
<p>A helicopter returning from the Sunflower wildfire passes in front of the solar eclipse over Payson, Arizona, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Robbins</p>

A helicopter returning from the Sunflower wildfire passes in front of the solar eclipse over Payson, Arizona, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Robbins

Monday, May 21, 2012

A helicopter returning from the Sunflower wildfire passes in front of the solar eclipse over Payson, Arizona, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Robbins

Close
17 / 20
<p>School children observe an annular eclipse with solar viewers at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

School children observe an annular eclipse with solar viewers at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, May 21, 2012

School children observe an annular eclipse with solar viewers at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
18 / 20
<p>An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, May 21, 2012

An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
19 / 20
<p>Shirts depicting an eclipse are sold by vendors before a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, in the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Shirts depicting an eclipse are sold by vendors before a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, in the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, May 21, 2012

Shirts depicting an eclipse are sold by vendors before a rare annular eclipse dims the sky, in the southwestern town of Kanarraville, Utah, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Til death do us bark

Til death do us bark

Next Slideshows

Til death do us bark

Til death do us bark

Scenes from a canine bridal shower.

May 18 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

May 18 2012
Where Haiti and the Dominican meet

Where Haiti and the Dominican meet

Poverty along the border that divides the island of Hispaniola.

May 18 2012
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

May 18 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast